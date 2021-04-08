Clarice S01E07 Preview: Clarice & Ardelia Take on a Twisted Cold Case

Welcome back as we take another look at CBS's "The Silence of the Lambs" pseudo-sequel/spinoff series Clarice, and this is one that we're looking forward to in particular. Why? Because we're getting Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) and Ardelia (Devyn Tyler) teaming up on a cold case- and we love their dynamic when they're on the screen together. But that's not the only thing on Clarice's mind- there's the matter of Krendler (Michael Cudlitz) having a connection to the man who attacked her while she was captive. Though from the following preview images, episode overview, and previews, it looks like Krendler's already got someone looking into his outside-the-office dealings:

Clarice Season 1, Episode 7 "Ugly Truth": Clarice and Ardelia team up to investigate a deeply twisted cold case after the body of a missing teenager is found entombed in concrete. Also, Clarice wrestles with the knowledge that Krendler may know the man who attacked her while she was held captive. Written by William Harper and directed by Wendy Stanzler. Guest stars include K.C. Collins (Agent Garrett Haynes), Vicki Papavs (Marybeth Kern), Dylan Roberts (Gerry Kern), Bola Aiyeola (Mulu Rose), Maria Syrgiannis (Linda Phelps), Tyson Kirk (Cody Phelps), Carson Durven (Terrance Larkin), Chandra Galasso (Fran Larkin), and Raoul Bhaneja (Joe Hudlin).

