Clone High Official Teaser: Class Is Back In Session This Spring With the adult animated series set to return this spring, HBO Max released an official teaser for Clone High earlier today.

At WonderCon 2023 last month, Clone High stars Will Forte (Abe) and Nicole Sullivan (Joan), as well as executive producers Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Afterparty, 21 Jump Street), Erica Rivinoja (South Park, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Last Man on Earth), and Erik Durbin (Last Man On Earth, American Dad!, Don't Trust the B in Apt. 23) offered a look at what's to come with the animated series' revival at HBO Max. Along with preview images, we also learned who would be joining Forte, Sullivan, Lord (Scudworth), Miller (JFK; Mr. B), Christa Miller (Candide Sampson), Donald Faison (George Washington Carver), and Judah Miller (Scangrade) as well as an overview of what's to come. With the animated series set to hit screens this spring, we have an official teaser from the streamer released earlier today to pass along.

Joining the returning cast members for the streaming series are Ayo Edebiri as Harriet; Mitra Jouhari as Cleo; Vicci Martinez as Frida; Kelvin Yu as Confucius; Neil Casey as Topher Bus; Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea; Sam Richardson as Wesley; Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles; Al Madrigal as Frederico; Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil; Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman; Michael Bolton as Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore as Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering; Steve Kerr as Steve Kerr; and Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider. Now, here's a

This modern refresh of the Phil Lord ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The Afterparty," and "21 Jump Street"), Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence ("Ted Lasso," "Cougar Town", "Scrubs") hit series CLONE HIGH is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

From MTV Entertainment Studios, HBO Max's Clone High executive producers include Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, and Erik Durbin.