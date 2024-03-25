Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

🚨📣 Breaking News, folks! 📣🚨 Tonight's edition of WWE Raw is going to absolutely rock the wrestling world, and oh, does The Chadster ever love it when The Chadster gets to chat about the WWE Universe absolutely trouncing the competition! 😏👊 And speaking of competition, let's talk about house cheesed off Tony Khan is going to be for once, shall we? 😂

Auughh man! So unfair! But only to AEW, because tonight, the prodigal son of Chicago, the one and only CM Punk, is making his grand entrance back to WWE Raw in the Windy City itself! Talk about a hometown hero's welcome! 🥳🎉 This ain't just any return; it's CM Punk we're gabbing about, the Best in the World stepping back into the bright lights of WWE after being sidelined due to his semi-annual injury. And would you look at that timing, folks – a triumphant return right when The Chadster bets Tony Khan was feeling safe because Punk is expected to miss WrestleMania! 🤕 The Chadster can hardly contain The Chadster's excitement!

Let's set the scene: Allstate Arena, a crowd buzzing with anticipation, and Punk's music hits. It's the very definition of a needle-moving moment, and let The Chadster tell you, Tony Khan's got to be sweating on his little AEW throne right now. 😓👑 The rest of the lineup is stacked, and every single match is a testament to WWE's unparalleled dominance in the squared circle:

Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura? A matchup made in wrestling heaven! 🌟 Sami Zayn throws down with the beefy 'Big' Bronson Reed, and that's going to be a slugfest! 💪 Ivy Nile is set to square off against the new-look Candice LeRae – can you feel the electricity?! ⚡️ Ricochet aims to even the score with JD McDonagh, and The Chadster's on the edge of The Chadster's Miata seat! 😲🚗💺 (Oh yeah, The Chadster's Mazda Miata, is the smoothest ride on the block!) And Andrade taking on the indomitable Ivar? A clash of titans if The Chadster ever saw one! 🤼‍♂️🏆 Each bout is poised to deliver the kind of action only WWE can, further cementing Raw as the pinnacle of wrestling excellence. 😌👌

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to have a company like AEW trying to compete with WWE's rightfully-owned monopoly. Like come on, really? It's moments like these when The Chadster is sure that AEW just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️📉

With a card this stacked, AEW might as well just pack it in and call it a day. It's crystal clear that WWE Raw is coasting to the ranking of the greatest episode of all time. 🐐🏅

And for all The Chadster's peeps out there, remember to tune into WWE Raw on the USA Network at 8/7C tonight – we've got to show WWE the avalanche of support it so richly deserves! Let's turn those ratings up to eleven and keep that AEW noise turned down to a pitiful whimper. 🔊➕🔇➖

So grab your White Claw seltzers 🍹✨, pump up some Smash Mouth 🎶🎤 – "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play" – because tonight is all about playing the game (and The Chadster's not talking Triple H, though he will always have The Chadster's loyalty 🙌).

This is The Chadster, your guiding light in pro wrestling journalism, reminding you that only the truly unbiased, like yours truly and maybe even The Chadster's unbiased journalism pals – Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – can see through the facade that AEW tries to put up. Does Tony Khan bedevil them in their sleep too? 😴👻

Stay tuned, stay amped, and let the truth ring out through the raucous cheers for WWE's victory tonight. Over and out! 🎤💥

