CM Punk Signs with WWE Raw, Enters Royal Rumble, Destroys AEW

CM Punk made his choice, WWE Raw, and declared for the Royal Rumble! Seth Rollins fired back! AEW weeps as WWE shows 'em up. The Chadster has the scoop! 🤼‍♂️👑💔

Article Summary CM Punk signs with WWE Raw, turns up the heat in WWE vs. AEW rivalry.

Seth Rollins confronts CM Punk, setting the stage for a fiery feud.

WWE once again outshines AEW with a thrilling show of matches and promos.

Unbiased take: WWE under Triple H’s reign proves to be the epitome of wrestling.

Auughh man! The Chadster was waiting for this moment, and finally, it happened on last night's WWE Raw! 🤩🤼 The final decision of the one and only, the Best in the World, CM Punk! 🎉 That's right, Punk made his choice, and will call the red brand "home!" Punk signing with Raw after returing to WWE at Survivor SEries a few weeks ago put sthe final nail in AEW's coffin and ends a saga that saw Punk prove to be way more than AEW could handle. 😤👎

It's no surprise CM Punk was so cheesed off during his run at the so-called alternative. 🧀🙄 They thought they could handle a superstar like CM Punk? 🤣 Please! After what went down over the summer, The Chadster knew it was just a matter of time before a true wrestling juggernaut like Triple H would prove he's leagues ahead of Tony Khan as a boss! 🏆👔

Last night in Cleveland, the city echoed with the chants welcoming Punk back to where he belongs, and The Chadster felt it right here. ❤️🥁 In that very city a decade ago, he walked away, and now he's walked back in to sign the dotted line! Was that sound The Chadster heard Tony Khan sobbing into his pillow? The Chadster hopes so! 😭🛌 Those tears are nothing but karma for all the times AEW made Punk, and consequently The Chadster, shed some too! 😤💧

It was nothing short of epic – speaking words straight from the soul, Punk addressed the high and lows (none moreso than working for AEW) he's experienced, ultimately reclaiming his spot under the WWE spotlight! 🎤✨ And just as the WWE Universe was soaking in the greatness, out came Seth Rollins to confront him, using their real-life heat to fire up a feud that's sure to burn down the house! 🔥🏠

The way Seth told Punk he wasn't welcome to make this his home, man, The Chadster felt that. Seth brought that intensity WWE is known for! 😠👏 Punk's response? Declaring he's entering the Royal Rumble and possibly setting his sights on Rollins post-victory. That, ladies and gentlemen, is how you establish a story that keeps you at the edge of your seat! 🏟️💺

The Chadster is just so cheesed off by AEW's failure to capitalize on a talent like Punk. There were constant backstage brawls – obviously AEW can't create a harmonious locker room environment! The WWE way? It's all about respect and making sure genuine Superstars have the platform they deserve. ✊💼

And please, don't even get The Chadster started on how disrespectful AEW is to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙅‍♂️👎✨ From their attempts at crowd-pleasing stunts to the hodgepodge of styles, AEW just doesn't get what the business is about. But last night proved that WWE, under the guidance of The Game himself, knows exactly how to treat a legend. 🛡️👑

Now, The Chadster bets Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger were all nodding in agreement, taking notes on what true unbiased journalism looks like as they watched the show. 📝😌 They're part of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club after all, and they know the real deal when they see it.

And to top it off, every time Punk and Rollins exchanged words, The Chadster felt like he was taken on a joyride in his nifty Mazda Miata, listening to Smash Mouth – the adrenaline! It was like the open road was singing, "It doesn't make sense not to live for fun, your brain gets smart but your head gets dumb." 🚗🎶 So poignant, right? Right.

With every carefully crafted feud, every promo that cuts deep, WWE lays down the blueprint of what pro-wrestling should be. And that's The Chadster's takeaway from last night. CM Punk's majestic return to WWE is a lesson learned the hard way – AEW style will never hold a candle to the WWE's illustrious flame. 🕯️💪

The Chadster isn't done yet though. Let's talk about more WWE Raw mayhem from the evening where WWE once again destroyed anything AEW could hope to serve up! 📢💥 For starters, Drew McIntyre demolished Jey Uso with a thunderous Claymore that could be heard across the globe! 🌍💢 Rhea Ripley put the perfectly executed (ignore Twitter) Prism Trap on Maxxine Dupri, showcasing her dominance like only a WWE Superstar can, while Bronson Reed showcased immense power with a super-sized superplex on Ivar! 💪🤼‍♂️ In tag team action, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance outsmarted Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, sealing the deal with the After Party. 🎉🏅 Meanwhile, The Miz and DIY outclassed Imperium, and The Miz's Skull Crushing Finale on Vinci was a thing of beauty! 😍🔨 Finally, the relentless Cody Rhodes stood tall even as Shinsuke Nakamura resorted to a disqualification with that underhanded red mist trick. 🚫🔴 It's just undeniable; WWE knows how to put on a show that keeps the vibe electrifying and The Chadster couldn't be prouder! 🙌🔌

Stay tuned as The Chadster brings you more unbiased wrestling coverage, cuz WWE is where the heart is, and The Chadster's heart is WWE through and through. And while The Chadster is at it, might as well crack open another White Claw, 'cause that's how we celebrate wrestling done right. Cheers! 😉🍻

