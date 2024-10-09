Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: cnn, fox news, opinion, trump

CNN, FOX "News," VP Harris Want More Debates But Trump Passing

What do CNN, FOX "News," and VP Kamala Harris all have in common? They all want another debate, but it looks like Donald Trump REALLY doesn't.

Earlier this week, CNN put Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump on the clock in terms of whether or not there would be a Presidential debate on October 23rd – needing official confirmations from both campaigns by Thursday, October 10, at 12 p.m. ET. For VP Harris, that was a no-brainer, considering she had agreed to the debate the first time around. But after the ass-beating he received the last time the two faced off, Trump has been stumbling from any efforts to get him back on a stage in front of her again. Earlier tonight, Trump offered what appears to be his official response to CNN, and it looks like he's taking a pass. But Trump shut down the chances of another debate not only on CNN but also on FOX "News," which offered either October 24th or 27th as debate date options (with moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier. "It is very late in the process, voting has already begun — there will be no rematch!" Trump posted on his version of a social media service.

Last month, it looked like we were close to having a second debate when we learned that the news network had put out an invite to both campaigns, with VP Harris officially accepting the invitation: "Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," shared campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon in a statement at the time. Unfortunately, Trump wanted nothing to do with a second debate, sticking with his comments from earlier that month that he was done with debating. Trump confirmed his "thanks, but no thanks" during a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina – claiming that it was "too late" for a debate (even though the debate would take place nearly two weeks before Election Day on November 5th). "She's [VP Kamala Harris] done one debate, I've done two. It's too late to do another, I'd love to in many ways but it's too late, the voting is cast, the voters are out there, immediately – is everybody voting, please? Get out and vote," Trump said.

The format of the debate would've been similar to the one CNN hosted between Trump and President Joseph Biden, including no audience and the candidates answering questions from moderators for 90 minutes. "Both Vice President Harris and former President Trump received an invitation to participate in a CNN debate this fall as we believe the American people would benefit from a second debate between the two candidates for President of the United States. We look forward to receiving a response from both campaigns so the American public can hear more from these candidates as they make their final decision," read the original statement from CNN regarding the invitation that was offered to both campaigns for the October debate.

I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me. https://t.co/Trb8HUBsDh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

