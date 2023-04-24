CNN Parts Ways with Don Lemon; "I Am Stunned": Ex-Morning Show Host CNN announced that it has parted ways with CNN This Morning host Don Lemon - who is NOT happy with how all of this was handled.

Here's hoping that the folks over at MSNBC are doing okay. Following up on the news from earlier that primetime host Tucker Carlson had parted ways with FOX "News," CNN and morning show host Don Lemon have also "parted ways" – though Lemon is calling out the way the 24-hour news channel handled the move, alluding to there being "some larger issues at play" that led to his being let go (though not sharing details in the statement he shared via Twitter. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," Lemon wrote in the posted statement, indicating that he was informed of the decision by his agent. "CNN and Don [Lemon] have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors," CNN said in a statement. The network also confirmed that CNN This Morning, with cohosts Poppy Harlow & Kaitlan Collins, will continue.

Lemon, Harlow & Collins were teamed up for a revamped morning program back in November 2022, but the ratings have been less than stellar – even with a change at the executive producer position. While some say five months isn't enough time for a new morning show & hosting team to come together & build an audience, Lemon's major misstep involving GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley and the comments Lemon made regarding women and again was met with some pretty harsh pushback. As a result, Lemon would be off the show for a number of days before issuing a policy, and a promise to take part in formal sensitivity training. Here's a look at Lemon's tweet from earlier today: