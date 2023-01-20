Cobra Kai Ending with Season 6; Show Creators Pen Letter To Fans Netflix confirmed that Cobra Kai is ending with Season 6, with Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg penning a letter to fans.

After five seasons, it all comes down to this. Earlier today, Netflix released a Season 6 announcement teaser confirming that the "Karate Kid" sequel series would be back for another run… a final run. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai will be ending its run with Season 6, confirmed by both the streamer and the show's creators. Promising the "biggest" and "baddest" season yet, the trio penned a letter to the show's supporters thanking them for their support and explaining the importance of ending Cobra Kai "on our terms." Here's a look at the letter:

Netflix's Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka). Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who plays a major role in Terry Silver's expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne had been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returned to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.