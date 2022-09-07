Cobra Kai S05 Preview: Johnny's a Great Sensei But A Lousy Uber Driver

With only days to go until Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series Cobra Kai crane-kicks its way back onto our screens for a third season, it's become pretty clear that things are not going well in the valley. Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver's Cobra Kai is now in charge and looking to spread its influence throughout the valley. Kreese (Martin Kove) is behind bars, while Johnny (William Zabka) & Robby (Tanner Buchanan) are heading south of the border to find Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). And even though Daniel (Ralph Macchio) has Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) by his side, it still won't be enough. But just in case you need more convincing, the streamer released a new sneak preview that spotlights Johnny's new job as… a ride-share driver? Uh-oh…

With the series returning for its fifth season this Friday, September 9th, here's a look at a sneak preview of Netflix's Cobra Kai:

In the following previously-released preview, Chozen has a plan to share with Daniel how they can take the fight to Silver:

In this previously-released sneak preview for the fifth season, we get a chance to see how Alicia Hannah-Kim's sensei Kim Da-Eun will factor into Silver's legacy:

And here's a look back at the Season 5 trailer, followed by the season overview and what could probably be the most impressive "date announcement" teaser we've seen in a long time:

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who will play a major role in Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne has been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returning to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.