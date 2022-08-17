Cobra Kai Season 5: Sean Kanan "Excited" for Mike Barnes Return

Like Thomas Ian Griffith before him, Sean Kanan is the second The Karate Kid Part III (1989) actor to return for Netflix's Cobra Kai. As Terry Silver's (Griffith) prized pupil Mike Barnes, he terrorized Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) every step of the way during the events of the film until their final bout at the film's climax. As the release draws closer, the streamer released new images, one included the 55-year-old actor in a black gi, which all but confirms him returning to the dojo after 30 years.

"I have waited a long time to be a part of the amazing show. I am absolutely humbled that a character that I played over three decades ago still holds a place in the heart of the fans of the 'Karate Kid' universe," Kanan told The Daily Journal. "I haven't had an advanced look at all of my work, so I'm as excited as everyone else for September 9th. Okay, maybe I'm a little more excited if I'm being honest."

As far as fan theories go, "I have really enjoyed all the speculation as to how Mike Barnes will fit into the canvas for Season 5," Kanan said. "Almost all of what I've heard does not accurately represent what will actually happen." The interest from showrunners and creators Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz was intriguing enough to even draw Griffith from his retirement from acting. "Trust that the big three are master creators of entertainment, and they have written me an amazing story. "I look forward to hearing what all the fans think about the return of the Bad Boy." Following his time as one of his major breakout roles as Barnes in TKK3, Kanan became a regular on TV and film, appearing in Colonials, Studio City, Walker Texas Ranger, General Hospital, and The Bold and the Beautiful. He'll be reunited with Griffith and Martin Kove (John Kreese) when Cobra Kai returns on September 9th. Sadly, the latest trailer doesn't feature Kanan.

And here's a look at one of Kanan's responses to the positive reactions he's received from fans since his return was confirmed:

He's a hell of a lot more interesting in Season 5 of Cobra Kai. I've had thirty five years of acting and life experience to bring to the table this time around. Hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed filming it. https://t.co/4v59KmijSM — Sean Kanan (@seankanan) August 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet