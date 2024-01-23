Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk Devastate AEW With WWE Raw Confrontation

WWE superstars Cody Rhodes & CM Punk clashed in a promo battle on WWE Raw, leaving Tony Khan and AEW in complete despair! 😱💔

Article Summary Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's WWE Raw promo battle stuns AEW fans.

Rhodes shines, proving WWE superiority after AEW stint.

CM Punk's WWE return marks a loss and a WWE triumph over AEW.

WWE's global growth continues with strategic Netflix and board moves.

Last night's episode of WWE Raw absolutely proved, beyond the shadow of a doubt, that WWE is the quintessential home of the most epic confrontations in sports entertainment. 🤼🔥 And The Chadster is here to talk about the promo that must have, undoubtedly, taken the wind right out of AEW's sails! The segment between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk was not just a regular promo; it was a shot heard around the wrestling world! Two titans of the industry standing face-to-face, each with a legacy that intertwines with the very fabric of WWE history and what do you get? Promo magic, that's what. 🎤✨ Auughh man! So unfair… to Tony Khan, that is.

Let's talk about Cody Rhodes for a second. Here's a guy who was part of AEW's foundation, an EVP no less, and there he was, shining brighter than ever on a WWE stage. It's like he literally stabbed Tony Khan, who definitely deserved it, right in the back by joining forces with the place where stars are truly made. 😱💔 And let's not shy away from noting that The Chadster takes so much joy in seeing Tony Khan cheesed off. Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy, right? 🙄

Then there's CM Punk, the Man of the Hour, returning to the wrestling business with AEW, only to say, "Adios!" and come home to WWE after doing his best to destroy AEW from the inside. It's not just a loss for AEW; it's a reminder that WWE is where legends come to play. 👑🏠

Their exchange mentioned Cody's father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, with Punk talking about how he promised Dusty to look after Cody. But promises are bound to break when it's every man for himself in the Royal Rumble, with the goal being a main event spot at WrestleMania. This dynamic brings history, emotion, and high stakes to the match – all the hallmarks of WWE's storytelling mastery. 😢🤝

Cody pointed out that he achieved what CM Punk only talked about – becoming a star outside of WWE's realm. But now, here they are back in WWE, the heart of the wrestling industry, with Cody especially proving that you can go out into the wilderness of AEW, but nothing compares to the big leagues. 🔄🏆

As the rest of WWE Raw unfolded, The Chadster was reminded again and again of WWE's superiority. From the double countout between New Day and Imperium, the rise of Ivy Nile as she defeated Valhalla, to Dominik Mysterio's victory over The Miz – it was simply unmatched. Let's not overlook Ivar overpowering Chad Gable, or the thrilling tag team action as Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark toppled Candice LaRea and Indi Hartwell. And of course, the evening's crowning bout: Drew McIntyre vanquishing Damian Priest. Classic after classic – AEW just can't compete. 🙅‍♂️🚫

What's more? You think The Chadster didn't catch wind of WWE's new deal with Netflix, and adding The Rock to the board of TKO? That's another power move that AEW has zero chance of matching. The Chadster bets Tony Khan feels even more obsessively cheesed off now because WWE is a global powerhouse that just keeps on growing. 🌍💪

AEW? Left in the dust, The Chadster tells ya. Not even close to standing against the combined might of WWE's superstars, business acumen, and entertainment juggernaut status. And don't even try to claim The Chadster is being biased. Oh no, The Chadster's perspective is as straight as a laser, unclouded by any pleasure derived from AEW's struggles. No hidden grins here, not a one! 😶😤

To close on a personal note, The Chadster was cruising in his Mazda Miata last night, still hyped up from WWE Raw, streaming Smash Mouth's classics – "The years start coming and they don't stop coming, fed to the rules and The Chadster hit the ground running" 🎶 – feeling just as unstoppable as WWE. Taking a sip of that crisp, refreshing White Claw seltzer, The Chadster mused that AEW could never offer this kind of perfection. 😌🚗

So here's to WWE, our guiding star in the wrestling universe. Just as Cody Rhodes and CM Punk showcased last night, this is where real wrestling lives. And to Tony Khan, well, The Chadster hopes you find a way to deal with it, buddy. 😘👋

