Dwayne Johnson Joins TKO Board, Gets "The Rock" Rights; New WWE Deal

Dwayne Johnson has joined the TKO Group Holdings, Inc. board, entered into a new deal with the WWE, and has the rights to "The Rock."

Well, that's one way to make sure that you get a title shot against your cousin, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania. Okay, we'll pause on the jokes until the end. On the same morning that the pro wrestling company announced that Netflix would be the new home to Raw beginning in January 2025, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (Endeavor's WWE/UFC merged company) announced that Dwayne Johnson ("The Rock") had joined its board of directors. Though specifics are expected to roll out over the next few weeks, the WWE also confirmed a services & merchandising agreement with Johnson that would include licensing, promotional initiatives, and other services. Johnson secures ownership of his trademarked name "The Rock" via an agreed-upon intellectual assignment deal.

"My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson, would've never thought this day would come," shared Johnson in a statement earlier today when the news was first announced. "Which is why I'm very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock,' is not only unprecedented but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle."

Johnson continued, "At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game-changing. I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day, putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I've been there, I'm still there, and this is for them." TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon (yup, still around) added, "Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights."

Now we get to see if Cody Rhodes's story gets a whole lot longer and if some of CM Punk's more (in)famous words about The Rock and WrestleMania come back to haunt him…

