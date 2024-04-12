Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cbs, cold case, preview, WBTV

Cold Case: CBS Eyeing Reboot from Series Creator/EP Meredith Stiehm

CBS & WBTV are reportedly in talks for a reboot of series creator/executive producer Meredith Stiehm's Kathryn Morris-starring Cold Case.

While we could spend days debating the pros and cons of "The Streaming Era," one thing that streaming has definitely done is bring new life back to shows that had strong original runs but earned a delayed appreciation after being "rediscovered" on streaming. For the streamers and studios, it's not just about getting as much as you can off the content you have but also finding ways to build upon the franchise – strike while the iron's hot, so to speak. With CBS, we have a perfect example of that in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which led to CSI: Vegas – and if the network and Warner Bros. TV can reach an agreement (reports are that talks are still ongoing), we can add series creator/executive producer Meredith Stiehm's Kathryn Morris-starring Cold Case to that list. The follow-up to the seven-season original series would also stem from Stiehm but would focus on a new set of detectives who investigate "cold cases" across the southwest (as opposed to the Philadelphia setting of the original series).

Steihm will pen the script and will executive-produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer Television's Jerry Bruckheimer and Kristie Anne Reed for WBTV and CBS Studios. Along with Morris, the series also starred Danny Pino, John Finn, Jeremy Ratchford, Thom Barry, and Tracie Thoms – which begs the question, "So, will any original cast members end up crossing over?" According to Deadline Hollywood's reporting, no one is officially attached to the project but there are rumblings that Pino's Det. Scotty Valens could play a "significant" role. In addition, reports are that Morris is also aware of the project – though she has not been formally approached about the reboot. As we've seen with previous reboots, having connections to an original series can go a very long way to attracting new and original series fans.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!