The new year is already to proving to be one of big changes for late-night host Conan O'Brien, who will be ending his critically-acclaimed ten-year run on TBS' award-winning nightly talk show Conan. In its wake, O'Brien and HBO Max are teaming up for a brand new, weekly variety series on the streaming service. Though Conan will be wrapping up when the tenth season comes to an end in June 2021, the Conan Without Borders specials will still air on TBS. "In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.' I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription," said O'Brien in a statement when the news was first announced.

Built on the spirit of O'Brien's brand of smart and silly comedy, Emmy-winning Team Coco is a fan-centric multi-platform media company that reaches over 55 million fans per month. Team Coco is driven by O'Brien and a carefully curated network of other top comics, creating an experience that spans across digital and branded content, podcasts, mobile gaming, pay TV, merchandise, and live events.

"28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television," said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, and truTV. "We're incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the 'Conan Without Borders' specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family." For Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO, and HBO Max, the pairing of O'Brien and the streaming service feels like a perfect fit. "Conan's unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can't wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week," explained Bloys.