Could David Lynch Be Gifting Us A New Netflix Series In 2021?

Ever since David Lynch was spotted in the lobby of Netflix headquarters in 2018, the rumor mill ran like crazy. At first, fans thought that what he visited for was talks about the short film he worked with them on called What Did Jack Do?. But ever since the Lynch radar went off the charts after the recent issue of Production Weekly mentioned "UNTITLED DAVID LYNCH PROJECT (w/t WISTERIA)" in the general listings of what productions are to take place or have been starting.

After the jolt to the heart of Lynch fans, the news spread to Twin Peaks fan websites and Twitter profiles of a similar nature. With casting calls popping up previously asking for a lead female in her 30s to audition for an upcoming limited series on a popular platform, fans expected that there would be more than the short film from David Lynch in the future.

In the past, Lynch has provided a variety of updates to what he's working on and his general activities during this time of quarantine all in the form of videos from his YouTube channel, David Lynch Theater. Often he'll post almost daily vlog-style videos, mentioning in the past that more work would happen if it weren't for COVID. Current verified projects by Lynch include a charity concert stream on December 3rd brought on by his organization, the David Lynch Foundation.

All eyes are turning to this latest information outside of the known info on the charity stream. By the project name alone, many could guess the theme could be very close to that of classic suburbia with hidden secrets. David Lynch and Netflix could make for a perfect pair with a series like this. If you're a Lynch fan like me, it's exciting to see more material in the works that resemble his take on the white picket fence, the absurd, and twisting of the "American Dream". Let us know in the comments what you hope for out of a new Lynch series!