Courage the Cowardly Dog Creator Shares Oscar-Nominated Pilot Episode

Courage the Cowardly Dog creator John R. Dilworth celebrated the anniversary of the Oscar-nominated pilot by sharing it with fans on YouTube.

Kicking off last August with Dexter's Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, and Ed, Edd, n' Eddy, Cartoon Network & Adult Swim's "Checkered Past" is a two-hour mini-block (weekdays starting at 5 pm ET) that takes viewers on a trip down animation memory lane. And guess what? The lineup of edgy CN originals has proven to be a huge success. But to make sure that things stay fresh, Cartoon Network announced last month that some new series are going to be folded into the mix – David Feiss' Cow and Chicken (1997-1999) & I Am Weasel (1997-2000), and Maxwell Atoms' Evil Con Carne (2003-2004). All of this comes at a time when series creator John R. Dilworth is celebrating the anniversary of Courage the Cowardly Dog in a very special way.

Before running for four seasons – from 1999 to 2002 – on Cartoon Network, Courage the Cowardly Dog began as the pilot "The Chicken from Outer Space," first airing on Cartoon Network on February 18, 1996. The pilot would go on to earn an Academy Award nomination – though it would lose to the Wallace and Gromit short film "A Close Shave," "Courage" would go on to twist the minds of generations of viewers in the best ways possible. Now, Dilworth is giving fans a chance to check out the Oscar-nominated pilot/short film for free, posting it on their YouTube channel (and you can check it out above).

And here's a look at the two newest promos for the ever-evolving "Checkered Past" lineup:

Here's a look back at the post from Cartoon Network confirming the three newest additions to the "Checkered Past" family:

"Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment and also find new audiences across decades. The early Cartoon Network originals—like 'Dexter's Laboratory' or 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' are examples of shows that do both," shared Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & Discovery Kids, in a statement to Deadline Hollywood when the time change was first announced.

Beginning on August 28, 2023, and running Monday through Friday, viewers are treated to a selection of Cartoon Network's beloved classics, such as Dexter's Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Ed, Edd, n' Eddy, and others under the banner of "Checkered Past." On Saturdays, the 6 pm hour is set aside to spotlight current TV-PG originals such as Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and My Adventures With Superman. As for Sundays, viewers will continue to see those "Acme Night" family-friendly film screenings running from 6 pm to 9 pm (with the rest of the Adult Swim schedule expected to stay as is).

