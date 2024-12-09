Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Creature Commandos, Jensen Ackles, Sliders & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Creature Commandos, Demon Slayer, Reacher, Jensen Ackles, What If…?, SNL, Jerry O'Connell/Sliders, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? David Tennant/2025 BAFTAs, Netflix's Squid Game, CBS's Ghosts, Max's Creature Commandos, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Prime Video's Reacher, Prime Video's The Sticky, TBS's AEW Collision, Jensen Ackles, Disney+'s What If…?, NBC's SNL, Prime Video's Earth Abides, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-, Jerry O'Connell/Sliders, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Creature Commandos, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Reacher, Jensen Ackles, What If…?, SNL, Jerry O'Connell/Sliders, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, December 9, 2024:

David Tennant Officially Returning to Host 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

Squid Game Season 2: Brother vs. Brother Teased in New Key Art Posters

Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 7 Sneak Peeks, Holiday Episode Images Released

Creature Commandos: A Dark Future for Peacemaker, Superman & More?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Hits Theaters in 2025

Reacher Season 3: The Dutch Giant's Paulie Is Ready To Throw Down

The Sticky: Chris Diamantopoulos Talks Series, "3 Stooges" Comparison

AEW Collision at Galaxy Con: Intimate Action and Difficult Logistics

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Performs "Whipping Post" During #SPNNASH

What If…? Season 3 Teaser: An Epic Final Dive Into The Multiverse

SNL 50 Review: Paul Mescal Embraces The Absurdity; Shaboozey Shines

Earth Abides Stars Ludwig & Dukes on Embracing MGM+ Survival Series

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-: Aleks Le on Anime Voice Acting Approach

Jerry O'Connell on Sliders Reunion, TBBT Spinoff "Georgie & Mandy"

Reacher, Dexter, Invincible, Section 31 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Original Superman Logo in the Daily LITG, 8th of December, 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!