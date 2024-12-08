Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Solo Leveling, Solo Leveling - Reawakening

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-: Aleks Le on Anime Voice Acting Approach

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- lead voice actor Aleks Le spoke with Bleeding Cool about creating an anime performance that sounds natural.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening is a feature-length recap of the first season coupled with a sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season. The original hit Manhwa was the breakthrough that put Korean comics on the global map, and now Korean webcomics have nearly as many fans as manga and anime worldwide because people read them on their phones.

Sun Jinwoo is the antihero of Solo Leveling, the weakest hunter in a world besieged by demons who dies and is reawakened with the ability to level up his powers to secretly become the most powerful and dangerous hunter in the world, but at what cost? Jinwoo is not a typical anime shonen hero. Once he awakens, he's no longer earnest, neurotic, or crippled by self-doubt. He becomes a more calculated and increasingly ruthless killer, and playing him involves more nuance and complexity than the usual white hat hero. We were given a chance to talk to Aleks Le, who voices the English version of Jinwoo just before Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-'s theatrical debut.

"It's a very vocally intensive role," said Le of working on Solo Leveling. "But it was also one that I was super interested to take on, because there's just so many places that he goes to. I always love roles that, let me, you know. This project is very unique in terms of anime. This is one of the few projects where I've had so much creative freedom on it. It's all thanks to my great director, Caitlin Glass. She was very interested in what I had in store for this character, and so she allowed me to explore a lot of my own ideas. And what that entails is a lot of dialogue, tweaks, and creation.

The Process of Crafting English Dialogue in Solo Leveling

"We have an amazing ADR writer who wrote a great script, but because Caitlin wanted me to explore this character to the point where I inject a lot of myself into it. I got the chance to tweak a lot of his dialogue, all of his speeches, and everything that comes out of his mouth. I actually got to write a lot of the important moments, a lot of the speeches, a lot of the yelling, a lot of his cool catchphrases and one-liners. And it was a very collaborative process. So this, more than any other show. I feel like I had my creative footprints and fingerprints all over this. It was a very, very, very in-depth process. And I'm just ultimately happy that we were able to collaborate and have that freedom. And I'm happy that the fans seem to really enjoy it."

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- is now in theatres. Solo Leveling is streaming on Crunchyroll with season two premieres in January.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!