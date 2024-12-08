Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision at Galaxy Con: Intimate Action and Difficult Logistics

AEW Collision at Galaxy Con delivered thrilling matches in an intimate setting, despite organizational hiccups. A unique wrestling experience with room for improvement.

Article Summary AEW Collision at Galaxy Con energized fans with electrifying matches in a unique setting despite logistical hiccups.

Fans faced challenges with ticketing and entry but enjoyed an intimate wrestling experience close to the action.

Darby Allin, Willow Nightingale, and Mark Briscoe delivered standout performances in their respective matches.

AEW adapts to unconventional settings, promising more innovative experiences despite logistic issues.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) delivered an electrifying night of action at Galaxy Con in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, December 16th. The event, originally slated for the Nationwide Arena, found a new home in the convention center's Hall A, creating a unique and intimate setting for fans of professional wrestling's "challenger brand."

AEW Collision at Galaxy Con Could Have Been Better Organized

The collaborative effort between AEW and Galaxy Con resulted in a packed house, with fans filling the curtained-off arena to capacity. However, the transition from a traditional venue to this unconventional space was not without its challenges.

Ticket holders faced unexpected hurdles upon arrival. Despite receiving communication about line procedures, many were unaware of the requirement to check in at registration to exchange tickets for wristbands. This oversight led to considerable frustration among those who had patiently queued. Furthermore, convention organizers appeared overwhelmed when managing the first wave of ticketholders, causing additional tension as the line was unexpectedly split, allowing a second group simultaneous access.

The makeshift arena, occupying approximately one-third of Hall A, presented its own set of obstacles. The absence of merchandise stands and concessions within the curtained area meant that most attendees remained seated for the duration of both AEW Collision and the subsequent Ring of Honor (ROH) taping, with no clear direction on where to find it. This marathon session, which began an hour and a half before the televised event, along with the free-for-all nature of the seating, left many attendees guarding their seats without refreshments for an extended period, including an hour with nothing to do before the entertainment began.

Despite these logistical issues, the night's entertainment more than compensated for any initial discomfort. The intimate setting provided an unparalleled experience, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

AEW Collision makes Galaxy Con "Where the Best Wrestle"

The evening kicked off with a Continental Classic Gold League match between Darby Allin and Komander. The high-flying affair culminated in Allin securing victory with a modified Last Supper pin, earning crucial points in the tournament.

Backstage, tensions flared as Powerhouse Hobbs confronted International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis, demanding a title shot. The confrontation set the stage for potential future encounters.

In the NJPW Dynasty International Women's Cup Qualifier Semifinal, Willow Nightingale triumphed over Serena Deeb in a hard-fought contest. Nightingale's victory earned her a spot in the AEW final against Jamie Hayter at next week's Winter Is Coming event.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made his presence known, delivering a scathing promo that drew out Orange Cassidy. The ensuing altercation led to a brutal attack on Cassidy by Moxley's Death Riders, only to be thwarted by the timely intervention of FTR.

The Continental Classic Blue League saw two significant matches. Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family scored an upset victory over Kazuchika Okada, while Mark Briscoe secured his first tournament points by defeating his friend, TNT Champion Daniel Garcia.

In more women's division action, Mina Shirakawa bested Emi Sakura in a match where Shirakawa fought as an underdog against the stronger veteran. The match was followed by up a video package explaining the relationship between Shirakawa and her former friend Mariah May, promoting her championship match against the AEW Women's World Champion on the upcoming Dynamite: Winter Is Coming.

The Beast Mortos also made short work of Aaron Solo in a dominant display, while backstage tensions rose between Top Flight, Action Andretti, and Lio Rush, hinting at future conflicts within the group.

Despite the organizational hiccups, the overall experience at Galaxy Con was undeniably positive. The fusion of professional wrestling with the convention atmosphere created a distinctive ambiance that energized both performers and audience alike.

Will AEW Run More Unique Venues in the Future?

Looking ahead, AEW would do well to consider more events in similarly unique environments, like the Hammerstein Ballroom shows planned for later this month for AEW Collision and ROH Final Battle. However, improved coordination with venue partners could enhance the fan experience, particularly in terms of pre-event communication and on-site amenities.

You won't find any spoilers here, but the ROH taping from the event will be available to stream later this week on Ring of Honor's Honor Club.

AEW Collision at Galaxy Con demonstrated the company's ability to adapt and thrive in unconventional settings. While there is room for improvement in logistics, the quality of in-ring action and the electric atmosphere more than justified the experiment. As AEW continues to push boundaries, fans can look forward to more innovative and immersive wrestling experiences in the future.

