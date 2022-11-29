Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Episode 3 Preview Images Released

Well, that's definitely a way to kick things off with Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution. When the dust settled on "Just Getting Started" and "Sicarius," the BAU team realized that their cases are connected to a sizeable serial killer network run by someone named Sicarius. And as developments continue to grow, the BAU welcomes back former analyst Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). But our heroes also have internal threats to deal with after learning that the Department of Justice is looking to shut them down sooner rather than later. And that brings us to the following preview images for this week's episode, S16E03 "Moose."

Criminal Minds: Evolution S16E03 "Moose" Preview Images

Written by Matthew Lau, here's a look at the official preview images released for the week's episode. And don't forget that after the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays (exclusively on the streamer), with a midseason finale on Thursday, December 15. The season will then return on Thursday, January 12, 2023, with all-new episodes dropping weekly (with the season finale set for Thursday, February 9).

Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the series 10-episode return:

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are returning, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon also serving as an executive producer.