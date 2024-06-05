Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution, paramount, preview, trailer

Criminal Minds: Evolution Team Previews Season; New Images Released

With only hours to go until Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution returns, the team previews the new season and we have new images to share.

With less than a day to go until Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution was set to return for a new season, the streaming service announced that they wanted more. In this case, that means a third season of the hit procedural series – with production set to get underway later this year. But let's not lose focus on the here and now, people. In the wake of last season's shocking finale, the upcoming season picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of "Gold Star." As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. Before the new season gets underway – and in honor of the show's great news – we have a new image gallery to pass along. In addition, the cast, showrunner Erica Messer, and EP Breen Frazier preview the new complex cases, personal dilemmas, and in-depth investigations that viewers can expect.

With the streaming series return set for this Thursday with S17E01: "Gold Star" and S17E02: "Contagion," here's a look at the team behind Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution offering viewers some clues to what's to come:

The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and Ryan-James Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. For the second season, Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, Get Shorty), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Snowpiercer), Brian White (Ray Donovan, Chicago Fire), Tuc Watkins (Uncoupled, Black Monday), and the returning Paul F. Tompkins. Now, here's a look back at the original teaser – followed by what we know (so far) about some of the season's new faces:

Huffman has been tapped to portray Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of Jason Gideon (played initially by Mandy Patinkin). Based on the character description that was released, Dr. Gideon is a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau's elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Mantegna) and her dead ex-husband, Jason Gideon (Patinkin), but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery.

Gregg is set as FBI Director Ray Madison, who set up the deal to have Voit assist the BAU team. White's Vincent Orlov is Voit's attorney – a shady dealer whom Voit uses to keep the pressure on the BAU team – from a distance. Watkins's Frank Church appears to be an advocate for children – but the BAU is sensing something very wrong with Church's motives. Tompkins returns as Brian Garrity, Emily Prentiss's (Brewster) former neighbor and conspiracy theorist who finds himself being used as a pawn in a much bigger game – one meant to end the BAU's investigation before it's barely begun.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios – with Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serving as showrunner. In addition, Messer, Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon serve as executive producers.

