Criminal Minds: Evolution: Zach Gilford's BTS Look Raises Questions

Criminal Minds: Evolution star Zach Gilford shared some behind-the-scenes looks from filming that raise interesting Elias Voit questions.

With so much going on in and around the television landscape since the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes wrapped last November, we've been trying to stay up-to-speed on what's going on, how it's going on, when it's going on, and who is it going on with. With that in mind, we have an update on Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez-starring Paramount+ series Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 (or Season 17 if you're basing it off of the original series' season-numbering). For this go-around, we're getting a very interesting look at how things are going with Zach Gilford, aka Elias Voit/Sicarius – with Gilford pulling double-duty as director & actor.

What's interesting about the second image is that the scene appears to show Gilford's Voit not in custody. Could this be a flashback of some type? Maybe he's being used to help investigate cases – especially the "Gold Star" matter? Or – depending on how high the conspiracy goes – maybe he's been freed to keep his crusade going…

During the first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers comes up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Paget Brewster, Josh Stewart, and more starred, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit and Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joining as Rebecca Wilson, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice.

For the second season, Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives, Get Shorty) has joined the cast in a guest-starring role. Huffman has been tapped to portray Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of Jason Gideon (played initially by Mandy Patinkin). Based on the character description that was released, Dr. Gideon is a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory. Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau's elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Mantegna) and her dead ex-husband, Jason Gideon (Patinkin), but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery.

The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon serving as an executive producer.

