Criminal Minds Revival "Dead"? Paget Brewster, Paramount+ Disagree

Paget Brewster may have been premature when she took the wind out of Criminal Minds fans' sails on social media saying that she thought the recently announced revival was "dead." Don't zip up the body bag on the series return just yet. Back in February, Paramount+ announced that a 10-episode revival had been officially green-lit, and it was all smiles in the BAU. Now fans of the FBI's criminal profilers have some potentially heartbreaking news. Brewster, who played Unit Chief Emily Prentiss, was one of several former cast members of the long-running CBS series expected to appear in the follow-up. Her reply to a fan's question on Twitter on Thursday regarding an update appears to signal that the much-anticipated revival may have already shuffled loose the mortal coil:

A bummer indeed. It would definitely be a new take on a somewhat tired trope in television writing. The announced concept for the Criminal Minds revival would be different than other criminal procedurals. Instead of the original series' "Case of the Week" format, a new Behavioral Analysis Unit would track a singular case over the entire season, featuring a mix of familiar characters (mostly from the show's final season) and fresh new ones, similar to what CBS has planned with its CSI sequel series.

But hold on true believers, don't give up all hope just yet. Perhaps the revival may just be in the ICU, mostly dead, instead of completely dead. TV Line reports that a spokesperson for Paramount+ is denying Brewster's claim and that the project is "still very much in development."

Criminal Minds ended its 15-year run airing its series finale on February 17, 2020. The Paramount+ revival is reportedly hoping to add some of the final-season cast to its ranks. Names bandied about include show favorites Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), A.J. Cook (Jennifer Jareau), Matthew Gray Gubler (Spencer Reid), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), as well as Aisha Tyler (Tara Lewis), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), Daniel Henney (Matt Simmons), and of course Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss). Criminal Minds was created and produced by Jeff Davis, premiering on CBS on September 22, 2005, and warping up its run (for now?) on February 19, 2020.

