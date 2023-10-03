Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, British crime drama, Criminal Record, Cush Jumbo, doctor who, Paul Rutman, peter capaldi

Criminal Record: Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo Lead Apple TV Crime Drama

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo star in the new Apple TV+ crime drama Criminal Record from writer Paul Rutman, premiering in January 2024.

Criminal Record is a new British crime thriller starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug-of-war over a high-profile murder case. The series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, January 12, 2024, followed by new episodes every Friday through February 23.

Created and written by BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, Criminal Record is described as a "powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain." Because every crime drama has to be "powerful" these days. Just once, can't we have a crime drama that's "mild"?

Apple TV+'s Criminal Record stars Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker, with Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, BAFTA TV Award winner Cathy Tyson. Basically, it's full of "Hey, it's wossname from wot TV show from before!" actors. Nothing wrong with that. The series is directed by Jim Loach and Shaun James Grant.

That's all British drama these days, and most British dramas are cop shows. If you feel like you might have seen this one before, that's because British cop dramas all feel that way these days. They have a danger of blurring into each other. The only plus for this show is the prospect of Capaldi being menacing, then launching into full-blown nastiness and giving us a good ranty speech. Fingers crossed for that. We're hoping he turns out to be Doctor Who in disguise. Criminal Record is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios and executive produced by BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins, Rutman, Capaldi, and Jumbo. So, yay?

Criminal Record will premiere globally on January 12th, 2024, on Apple TV+

