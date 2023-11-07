Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Tabletop, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Candela Obscura

Critical Role Announces Candela Obscura: Tide & Bone

Critical Role has revealed the next chapter to the Candela Obscura series, as a new cast of characters tells a tale of Tide & Bone.

Article Summary "Candela Obscura: Tide & Bone" is the latest chapter in the Critical Role series.

New game will air its first episode on Twitch and YouTube at 7 p.m. PT on November 30.

The cast includes prominent figures such as Sam Riegel and Liam O'Brien, with Aabria Iyengar as the gamemaster.

The Candela Obscura tabletop roleplaying game rulebook, upon which the show is based, releases worldwide on November 14.

Critical Role has announced the latest chapter for their new ongoing series, as Candela Obscura: Tide & Bone will arrive at the end of the month. This new chapter brings about a brand new cast of characters, with a mix of the primary cast of the tabletop streaming series, returning friends of the show, and newcomers to the table. The cast for this series includes Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, DuckTales), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Starfield), alongside Gina Darling (God of Work, Legends of the Multiverse), Ashly Burch (Life is Strange, Attack on Titan), and Noshir Dala (Mortal Kombat 1, Spider-Man 2), all lead by new gamemaster Aabria Iyengar (Dimension 20, Starfield). You can check out the trailer for the new chapter below, as the game will air its first episode on November 30 at 7 p.m. PT on Twitch and YouTube.

"Candela Obscura is an ongoing monthly horror drama that follows an esoteric order of investigators —known as a circle— who use centuries of knowledge to investigate strange occurrences and dangerous magick, fighting back against a mysterious source of corruption and bleed. This chapter finds The Circle of Tide and Bone grappling with their inner demons, while confronting ancient phenomena that seep from the foundations of Newfaire. While this is a continuation of the series, it's a brand new beginning and does not require previous knowledge of the previous chapters to enjoy, as it is designed so that viewers and listeners can pick up at any point. Any brave new soul that dares to watch is welcome to attend."

"Leveraging gaming as a story mechanic, the series features the Candela Obscura tabletop roleplaying game from Darrington Press, which is designed with, and the first game to use, the Illuminated Worlds System. The Candela Obscura Core Rulebook, of which the show is based upon, is set to release worldwide on November 14 in both a standard hardcover edition as well as a hardcover limited edition for collectors and fans alike."

