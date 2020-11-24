Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Offers a Little Animation 101

Hey, critters! If you're a fan of Critical Role — that self-described "bunch of nerdy-ass voice actors who sit around playing Dungeons and Dragons" on Twitch and YouTube — then you know they've been hard at work bringing the story of their first campaign to life in their animated series The Legend of Vox Machina. Funded by the most successful Kickstarter campaign of all time and eventually picked up by Amazon Prime for distribution, we're supposed to see episodes sometime later next year.

So before you start asking yourself "Sweet mother of Serenrae, what is the holdup?" merry man Sam Riegel is here in an explainer video to demonstrate why animation takes so long. (Note to Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland: you should really share this with your Rick and Morty stans, too) TL: DR– See kids, animation is a long process, and this little thing called COVID sort of delayed things, which is something fans of the Critical Role regular streaming show have also had to contend with this year.

Sam also details exactly what happens at each stage and why it's so important that things get the time they need to develop. He starts with the Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina writers room (whom we'd previously been introduced to) and reveals insider tidbits like the fact that they essentially see their original streamed D&D campaign as a sort of "rough draft."

On to casting and voice acting, and Riegel also reveals that the main cast will not be portraying all of the additional characters. Was I the only one expecting Dungeon Master Matt Mercer to play them all? Just me? Ok.

You can watch the entire video, "Animation 101 with Sam Riegel |The Legend of Vox Machina," here:

As I've said previously (and repeatedly), Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina (and shows like it) are the future of television. I'm so grateful that sometime soon — even if it takes a while– we'll be getting this animated series and hopefully many more seasons of it.

While Critical Role's normal Thursday broadcast is off this week for Thanksgiving, they're serving up other holiday treats. This includes their hardbound Legend of Vox Machina: Origins graphic novel which collects all of their Series 1 and 2 from Dark Horse comics, as well as limited edition holiday ornaments and wrapping paper available in their store. Oh, and, of course, those Funko Pops, one of each of which is currently sitting under my holiday tree. Don't forget to love each other, and is it Thursday yet?