Critical Role Vox Machina Gets Their Own Funko Pop Wave

The hit Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role is getting their own wave of collectibles from Funko. Vox Machina has banded together once again for a quest to get to your collectibles rooms. There will be 7 Funko Pops in this Critical Role wave with one of them being a Special Series Pop. The 7 Pops will include; Grog Strongjaw, Keyleth, Percival de Rolo, Pike Trickfoot, Scanlan Shorthalt, Vex'ildan, and their animal companion Vex'ahlia. Each Critical Role character comes to life with these collectibles and will be a real treat for any Dungeons & Dragons fans. The bear Vex'ildan will be the Specialty Series Funko Pop which means they can be found only at your local comic shops.

Each of these figures represents the Critical Role Vox Machina campaign perfectly. It is not often that custom characters get such a strong following that they get their own collectibles. All of the common Critical Role Vox Machina Pops is up for pre-order already and can be found here. They will also be set to release with the majority of retailers in Fall 2020 between September and October. Check out the team in their Funko glory below and you can read more about them and Critical Role here.

"Our Vox Machina Funko Pop! set is coming soon, and darling, they are glorious! We have a limited supply of Vex, Vax, Keyleth, Grog, Percy, Pike, and Scanlan available for reservation now through the Critical Role US, UK, or AU stores. A reservation is very similar to a pre-order but please note that product quantities have already been set and once they're sold out from our stores, a restock may take a few months. Orders placed through the Critical Role shops are expected to ship in late September / early October."

"If you miss ordering from the Critical Role shops, never fear! These adorable Pop!s will also be hitting retail shelves in late September / early October! Be on the lookout at Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and other local retailers now as they may be accepting pre-orders. Otherwise, peep those shelves in the fall!"