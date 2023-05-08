Cruel Summer Season 2 Trailer Teases 2 Sides to Every Deadly Secret Set to return to Freeform on June 5th with a two-episode premiere, here's a look at the official trailer for Cruel Summer Season 2.

With a little less than a month to go until the Freeform series returns for a second season, Bert V. Royal & showrunner Elle Triedman's Cruel Summer has been on our radar since it was announced last year. Coming off of a premiere season that brought the series a ton of social media buzz and strong numbers, the show's creative team opted to take this season in a different storyline direction. Previously, we were treated to some disturbing teases at a season that will see three different storylines playing out during the "Y2K hysteria" time period. But now, we're getting a better look at what to expect from the official trailer – and we're definitely liking what we're seeing.

Freeform's Cruel Summer Season 2 stars Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore (with Paul Adelstein and Braeden De La Garza recurring). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview, as well as the teaser that was announced last summer (with the series set to return on Monday, June 5, at 9 pm ET with a two-episode season premiere):

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of "Cruel Summer" follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

Executive producers include Triedman, Bill Purple, Tia Napolitano, and Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel & Michelle Purple, with the series distributed internationally by eOne. Here's a look back at the originally-released announcement teaser: