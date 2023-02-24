Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Announces Lineup of Musical Guests The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of musical talent: ALI, AKLO, Yohta Yamamoto & Yuki Kajiura.

Crunchyroll has announced a slate of musical performances to commemorate past Anime Awards winners, including ALI, a group that bases their sound on roots music with a crossover of Hip Hop, Rock and Ska, who will perform the ending theme song LOST IN PARADISE feat. AKLO from the dark fantasy series JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 1, composer Kohta Yamamoto who will perform Ashes on The Fire, a song from the epic action-adventure anime Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1, and songwriter and composer Yuki Kajiura who will perform a song from the action-fantasy Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc.

"The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the first award ALI received, and we were very happy that the award came from fans around the world. We were honored to win two awards in 2021, Best Ending Sequence for LOST IN PARADISE and Best Opening Sequence for Wild Side. We couldn't be more thankful that the awards brought our music to the world and brought us confidence.

"I am confident that a series of wonderful anime being created today will be masterpieces in 50 or 100 years from now on and will influence the hearts and lives of people in the world like I felt my soul and life were changed whenever I experienced the great films from 70 years ago including titles and works from directors like Kinji Fukasaku, Akira Kurosawa, and Tokyo Story. With these feelings and wishes in mind, I would like to wander the musical paradise and sing for the fans worldwide," said Leo from ALI.

"I am very honored to have the opportunity to perform "Ashes on The Fire" from the TV anime "Attack on Titan The Final Season" at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. The first half of "Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3" is set to premiere just before the awards. I feel a sense of fate with this timing, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to perform the song at the reception. Through my performance, I hope that I can join with "Attack on Titan" fans around the world in getting excited together for the conclusion of the story!" said Kohta Yamamoto.

"Congratulations on the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. It is a great honor for me to be a part of the music that colors the wonderful film "Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train" and to perform the music at the award ceremony. I hope the audience will enjoy my performance," said Yuki Kajiura.

The Anime Awards will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with a live ceremony hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira. Fans can watch the Anime Awards livestream on the Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch beginning at 6:30 PM JST.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the leading yearly awards program honoring the creators, musicians, and performances across streaming and theatrical, powering the global love of anime. Sony Music Solutions, part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., will support Crunchyroll in the execution of the event, which will be streamed for global audiences.