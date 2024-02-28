Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: , , , , , , ,

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 Streams Live This Saturday: Details

The 8th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards goes live in Japan on Saturday, March 2nd, and will stream globally on Crunchyroll's social channels.

Article Summary

  • Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 global live stream on March 2nd with pre-show excitement.
  • Over 34 million fan votes, doubling last year's, highlight the event's worldwide impact.
  • Star-studded event with hosts Sally Amaki, Jon Kabira, and celebs like Iman Velleni.
  • Tune into Crunchyroll's YouTube and Twitch for live coverage across international time zones.

The 8th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the leading yearly awards program celebrating the fan-favorite anime series, characters, and creators across streaming, film, and music. Global anime fans cast more than 34 million votes this year (up from 18 million votes last year). Tune in to see a star-studded slate of global celebrity presenters along with exclusive performances celebrating fan-favorite and beloved anime series (Full disclosure: I am one of the judges). Think of it as the global anime community's Oscars. The awards will begin with a pre-show featuring social media influencers and musicians, such as the UK's Che Lingo.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards Streams Live Saturday March 2nd
2024 Crunchyroll Anime Award Pre-Show Presenters

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards takes place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with a live ceremony hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira with presenters including Ms. Marvel herself, Iman Velleni, and musical performances by a star-studded lineup including Megan Thee Stallion. The whole event promises to be a star-studded affair, lavish and filled with great enthusiasm. This is to be expected, considering how many fans there are worldwide. It's safe to say tens of million more people voted for these awards than the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Palme d'Or combined.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards Streams Live Saturday March 2nd
Crunchyroll Anime Awards Presenters

Fans worldwide can tune into the Anime Awards livestream on Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch beginning at 6pm JST. Time conversions for the following regions are below:

  • Los Angeles, US – 1 am PST

  • New York, US – 4 am EST

  • London, England – 9 am GMT

  • Paris, France – 10 am CET

  • Mumbai, India – 2:30 pm IST

  • Sydney, Australia – 8 pm AEDT

  • São Paulo, Brazil – 6 am BRT

  • Mexico City, Mexico – 3 am CST

  • Singapore – 5 pm SGT

After the show, Crunchyroll's The Anime Effect podcast will have a special Anime Awards episode with hosts Nicholas Friedman, LeAlec Murray, and Leah President as they break down each of the best, the wildest, and the most interesting. You can tune in on March 2 to get the full rundown, and subscribe here to get notified when new episodes drop. The rundown of the nominations and the guests is huge.

Adi TantimedhAbout Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.
