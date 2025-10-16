Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Assassination Classroom, Blue Lock, Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!, one piece

Crunchyroll January Blu-Ray Lineup: Assassination Classroom & More

Crunchyroll announced its January 2026 Blu-Ray lineup, which includes special editions of Assassination Classroom, Blue Lock, and One Piece.

This week, Crunchyroll announced their January 2026 Blu-Ray release lineup – For the first time in the US, the Class 3-E students of Kunugigaoka Junior High School will gather together for an assembly within Crunchyroll's new Assassination Classroom: The Complete Series Limited Edition Blu-ray box set, arriving in the New Year on January 13, 2026. Also releasing on Blu-ray, on January 13th, from Crunchyroll includes BLUE LOCK Season 2, with a character art card and all of the Season 2 "Additional Time mini anime episodes, as well as Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! Lastly, the One Piece Season 14 Voyage 8 Blu-ray, containing episodes 977-988, will come packaged with a specially commissioned box cover art on January 27th.

Assassination Classroom: The Complete Series

Forget about homework and pop quizzes. The students of Class 3E have a far more important assignment: kill their teacher before the end of the year! A tentacle-d sensei that moves at Mach 20 is out to conquer the classroom after destroying seventy percent of the moon. In addition to reading, writing, and arithmetic, the murderous monster behind the lectern will teach his students everything he knows about the assassination game. Should some eager beaver prove to be a quick study in killing, he or she will save Earth from extinction – and collect a hefty reward.

Packaged with three exclusive character art cards, the Assassination Classroom The Complete Series Limited Edition Blu-ray box set consists of both Seasons 1 and 2 and the film, Assassination Classroom the Movie: 365 Days' Time. Special features includes an interview with the English dub cast; episode commentaries with the English dub cast, including Joel McDonald, Monica Rial, Lindsay Seidel, Sonny Strait, J. Michael Tatum, and more; "The Many Faces of Koro Sensei" video with Sonny Strait; Episode 0 entitled "Meeting Time;" a video commentary for the movie; and more!

Assassination Classroom – Limited Edition Exclusives

Three art cards

Assassination Classroom – Special Features

Seasons 1 & 2:

Interview With the Dub Cast

Episode Commentaries

Season 1

Episode 1 Commentary (Joel McDonald, Apphia Yu)

Episode 7 Commentary (Monica Rial, Leah Clark, Clifford Chapin)

Episode 14 Commentary Lindsay Seidel, Sonny Strait

Episode 17 Commentary Martha Harms , Chris Ryan

Season 2

Episode 03 Commentary (Ricco Fajardo, Marcus D. Stimac,Terri Doty)

Episode 05 Commentary (Micah Solusod, Jerry Jewell)

Episode 15 Commentary (Sonny Strait, Monica Rial)

Episode 23 Commentary (J. Michael Tatum, Ian Sinclair)

Top 10 Moments

The Many Faces of Koro Sensei

Episode 0 "Meeting Time"

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Episode Previews

Trailers

Movie:

Video Commentary

Promo Videos

Trailers

BLUE LOCK Season 2

After making it this far, 35 players stand, but now the Blue Lock program itself faces elimination from Japan's very own U-20 national team. Vicious rivals will have to team up to defeat the national youth team if any of them want a shot at the striker position. Can they put aside their egos long enough to win together, or will they lose divided?

BLUE LOCK Season 2 – Exclusives

Art Card

BLUE LOCK Season 2 – Special Features

Promo Videos

"BLUELOCK Additional Time!" Mini Anime

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Crunchyroll January 2026 Blu-Ray Release Schedule

JANUARY 13, 2026

Assassination Classroom – The Complete Series – Limited Edition – Blu-ray (Crunchyroll Store Exclusive)

BLUE LOCK Season 2 – Blu-ray

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

JANUARY 27, 2026

One Piece – Season 14 Voyage 8 (Episodes 977-988) – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

