Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, buddy daddies, Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Rolls Out June 2024 Blu-Ray Lineup: Buddy Daddies & More
Crunchyroll announced its June 2024 lineup of Blu-Ray releases, with the highlight being the award-winning comedy series Buddy Daddies.
Article Summary
- Crunchyroll unveils June 2024 Blu-ray lineup with Buddy Daddies leading the pack.
- Buddy Daddies, a hit assassin comedy, set for release on June 11.
- Additional June titles include Campfire Cooking and Strongest Exorcist.
- Special features of Buddy Daddies Blu-ray revealed, including episode 8.5.
Crunchyroll's home video slate is heating up this summer with an array of exciting new titles in June, including the Anime Award-winning original comedy Buddy Daddies releasing on June 11. Other titles in the June home entertainment lineup include Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill and more! But the real highlight for June is the release of Buddy Daddies. Crunchyroll is really proud to have that series.
Buddy Daddies – Blu-ray
A parenting diary of assassin buddies?! Two assassin partners who never let their target get away somehow end up taking in a four-year-old girl. The hot and cool buddies start a family life with this cute, innocent girl. These assassins can handle any job with no problem, and yet, they find themselves struggling with this little girl. From feeding her to playing with her to taking her to and from nursery school, they're always rushing around. But no matter how crazy their life is, when they have a job, they can't turn it down. To further complicate things, the girl happens to be the secret love child of a heinous mafioso that they killed! Is it really possible to live as assassins and parents at the same time? Can this temporary family find happiness?
Buddy Daddies – Special Features
Episode 8.5: CHERRY-PICK
Web Trailers
Character Promo Videos
Promo Videos
Commercials
Textless Opening and Ending Songs
Crunchyroll June 2024 Home Entertainment Releases
June 4, 2024
June 11, 2024
-
Buddy Daddies – Blu-ray
-
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World – Blu-ray
June 25, 2024
-
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too – Blu-ray
-
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far – Blu-ray
All titles listed above will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store along with all their other Blu-Ray releases.