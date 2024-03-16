Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: , , ,

Crunchyroll Rolls Out June 2024 Blu-Ray Lineup: Buddy Daddies & More

Crunchyroll announced its June 2024 lineup of Blu-Ray releases, with the highlight being the award-winning comedy series Buddy Daddies.

Article Summary

  • Crunchyroll unveils June 2024 Blu-ray lineup with Buddy Daddies leading the pack.
  • Buddy Daddies, a hit assassin comedy, set for release on June 11.
  • Additional June titles include Campfire Cooking and Strongest Exorcist.
  • Special features of Buddy Daddies Blu-ray revealed, including episode 8.5.

Crunchyroll's home video slate is heating up this summer with an array of exciting new titles in June, including the Anime Award-winning original comedy Buddy Daddies releasing on June 11. Other titles in the June home entertainment lineup include Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill and more! But the real highlight for June is the release of Buddy Daddies. Crunchyroll is really proud to have that series.

Crunchyroll Has Award-Winning Comedy Buddy Daddies in June Blu-Rays
"Buddie Daddies" sleeve art front and back, Crunchyroll

Buddy Daddies – Blu-ray

A parenting diary of assassin buddies?! Two assassin partners who never let their target get away somehow end up taking in a four-year-old girl. The hot and cool buddies start a family life with this cute, innocent girl. These assassins can handle any job with no problem, and yet, they find themselves struggling with this little girl. From feeding her to playing with her to taking her to and from nursery school, they're always rushing around. But no matter how crazy their life is, when they have a job, they can't turn it down. To further complicate things, the girl happens to be the secret love child of a heinous mafioso that they killed! Is it really possible to live as assassins and parents at the same time? Can this temporary family find happiness?

Crunchyroll Has Award-Winning Comedy Buddy Daddies in June Blu-Rays
"Buddy Daddies" inner sleeve art, Crunchyroll

Buddy Daddies – Special Features

Episode 8.5: CHERRY-PICK

Web Trailers

Character Promo Videos

Promo Videos

Commercials

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Crunchyroll June 2024 Home Entertainment Releases

June 4, 2024

June 11, 2024

June 25, 2024

All titles listed above will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store along with all their other Blu-Ray releases.

