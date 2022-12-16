Crunchyroll Announces March 2023 Home Video Blu-Ray Releases
A cinematic collection of exciting anime movies and larger-than-life anime series will be released on home video by Crunchyroll in March 2023, including Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0, Sing a Bit of Harmony, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Mieruko-chan, and more!
Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Blu-ray
The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!
Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Special Features:
2022 Special Video
Trailers
Promo Videos
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Crunchyroll/RightStuf Exclusive Lenticular Blu-ray
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend.
Class is back in session at Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College with JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 cursing its way onto Blu-ray on March 21. Anime fans looking to add some extra flare to their collection can seek out the lenticular box art exclusively through Crunchyroll and RightStuf. A standard edition Blu-ray will also be available everywhere with the same special features.
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Special Features:
Promo Video
Trailer
Teasers
Commercials
Textless Opening Song
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set
A titan sized limited edition Blu-ray box set for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will land in stores on March 28, which will include a 24-page art Digibook, art cards that highlight key moments from the anime, and exclusive enamel pins of the various titans. A standard edition Blu-ray will also be also available, with both releases containing special features including a 43-minute virtual panel with ADR Director Mike McFarland and English voice actors Lindsay Seidel (Gabi Braun), Bryson Baugus (Falco Grice), Trina Nishimura (Mikasa Ackerman), Bryce Papenbrook (Eren Jaeger), and Josh Grelle (Armin Arlert) with moderation by Colleen Clinkenbeard; the Attack on Titan Chibi Theater 1 and 2; behind the scenes footage from the production; and more.
The war for Paradis zeroes in on Shiganshina just as Jaegerists have seized control. After taking a huge blow from a surprise attack led by Eren, Marley swiftly acts to return the favor. With Zeke's true plan revealed and a military forced under new rule, this battle might be fought on two fronts. Does Eren intend on fulfilling his half-brother's wishes or does he have a plan of his own?
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Limited Edition Box Set Exclusives:
24-Page Art Digibook
4 Art Cards
3 Exclusive Enamel Pins
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Limited Edition Box Set Special Features:
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1: Voice Actor Panel
Attack on Titan Chibi Theater 1 & 2
Behind the Scenes Footage from Production – 3DCG Animation
Behind the Scenes Footage from Production – Staff Discussion
Promo Video
Commercial
Eyecatch Gallery
Textless Opening and Ending Songs
Mieruko-chan – The Complete Season Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set
She can see dead people…she just chooses to ignore them. That's Miko's plan, anyway, with horrifying (and sometimes hilarious) results.
Thrills and chills will also arrive on March 28 with the limited edition Blu-ray box set release of Mieruko-chan. A great addition for any horror anime collector to possess their shelves with fun exclusives that include six spooky art cards, a ghoulish 40-page guidebook, a ghoulish sticker sheet, and an enamel pin of the terrifying Sankai. A standard edition will also manifest with both versions containing a 46-minute virtual English voice actor panel Alexis Tipton (Miko), Sarah Wiedenheft (Hana), Lindsay Sheppard (Yulia), Suzie Yeung (Kyousuke), and David Matranga (Zen Toono) with moderation by ADR Director Amber Lee Connors, along with other special features.
Mieruko-chan – The Complete Season Limited Edition Features:
6 Art Cards
40-Page Guide Book
Chibi and Spirit Sticker Sheet
Sankai Enamel Pin
Mieruko-chan – The Complete Season Limited Edition Special Features:
Mieruko-chan: Voice Actor Panel
Next Episode Previews
Promo Videos
Commercials
Textless Opening and Ending Songs
Crunchyroll March 2023 home video release calendar
March 7, 2023
Heaven Official's Blessing – Season 1 – Blu-ray
Heaven Official's Blessing – Season 1 Limited Edition – Blu-ray + DVD
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Season 1 Part 2 – Blu-ray + DVD
March 14, 2023
Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO – Blu-ray + DVD
Sing a Bit of Harmony – Blu-ray + DVD
March 21, 2023
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – Blu-ray
JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – Crunchyroll/RightStuf Exclusive Lenticular – Blu-ray + DVD
One Piece – Season 12 Voyage 3 – Blu-ray + DVD
March 28, 2023
Attack on Titan – Final Season – Part 2 Limited Edition – Blu-ray + DVD
Attack on Titan – Final Season – Part 2 – Blu-ray + DVD
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest – Season 2 Limited Edition – Blu-ray + DVD
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest – Season 2 – Blu-ray + DVD
Mieruko-chan – The Complete Season Limited Edition – Blu-ray + DVD
Mieruko-chan – The Complete Season – Blu-ray + DVD
All titles mentioned above are now available for pre-order and also can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Visit the Crunchyroll Store for more home video offerings.