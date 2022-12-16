Crunchyroll Announces March 2023 Home Video Blu-Ray Releases

A cinematic collection of exciting anime movies and larger-than-life anime series will be released on home video by Crunchyroll in March 2023, including Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0, Sing a Bit of Harmony, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Mieruko-chan, and more!

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Blu-ray

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Special Features:

2022 Special Video

Trailers

Promo Videos

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Crunchyroll/RightStuf Exclusive Lenticular Blu-ray

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend.

Class is back in session at Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College with JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 cursing its way onto Blu-ray on March 21. Anime fans looking to add some extra flare to their collection can seek out the lenticular box art exclusively through Crunchyroll and RightStuf. A standard edition Blu-ray will also be available everywhere with the same special features.

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Special Features:

Promo Video

Trailer

Teasers

Commercials

Textless Opening Song

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set

A titan sized limited edition Blu-ray box set for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will land in stores on March 28, which will include a 24-page art Digibook, art cards that highlight key moments from the anime, and exclusive enamel pins of the various titans. A standard edition Blu-ray will also be also available, with both releases containing special features including a 43-minute virtual panel with ADR Director Mike McFarland and English voice actors Lindsay Seidel (Gabi Braun), Bryson Baugus (Falco Grice), Trina Nishimura (Mikasa Ackerman), Bryce Papenbrook (Eren Jaeger), and Josh Grelle (Armin Arlert) with moderation by Colleen Clinkenbeard; the Attack on Titan Chibi Theater 1 and 2; behind the scenes footage from the production; and more.

The war for Paradis zeroes in on Shiganshina just as Jaegerists have seized control. After taking a huge blow from a surprise attack led by Eren, Marley swiftly acts to return the favor. With Zeke's true plan revealed and a military forced under new rule, this battle might be fought on two fronts. Does Eren intend on fulfilling his half-brother's wishes or does he have a plan of his own?

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Limited Edition Box Set Exclusives:

24-Page Art Digibook

4 Art Cards

3 Exclusive Enamel Pins

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Limited Edition Box Set Special Features:

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1: Voice Actor Panel

Attack on Titan Chibi Theater 1 & 2

Behind the Scenes Footage from Production – 3DCG Animation

Behind the Scenes Footage from Production – Staff Discussion

Promo Video

Commercial

Eyecatch Gallery

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Mieruko-chan – The Complete Season Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set

She can see dead people…she just chooses to ignore them. That's Miko's plan, anyway, with horrifying (and sometimes hilarious) results.

Thrills and chills will also arrive on March 28 with the limited edition Blu-ray box set release of Mieruko-chan. A great addition for any horror anime collector to possess their shelves with fun exclusives that include six spooky art cards, a ghoulish 40-page guidebook, a ghoulish sticker sheet, and an enamel pin of the terrifying Sankai. A standard edition will also manifest with both versions containing a 46-minute virtual English voice actor panel Alexis Tipton (Miko), Sarah Wiedenheft (Hana), Lindsay Sheppard (Yulia), Suzie Yeung (Kyousuke), and David Matranga (Zen Toono) with moderation by ADR Director Amber Lee Connors, along with other special features.

Mieruko-chan – The Complete Season Limited Edition Features:

6 Art Cards

40-Page Guide Book

Chibi and Spirit Sticker Sheet

Sankai Enamel Pin

Mieruko-chan – The Complete Season Limited Edition Special Features:

Mieruko-chan: Voice Actor Panel

Next Episode Previews

Promo Videos

Commercials

Textless Opening and Ending Songs

Crunchyroll March 2023 home video release calendar

March 7, 2023

Heaven Official's Blessing – Season 1 – Blu-ray

Heaven Official's Blessing – Season 1 Limited Edition – Blu-ray + DVD

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation – Season 1 Part 2 – Blu-ray + DVD

March 14, 2023

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO – Blu-ray + DVD

Sing a Bit of Harmony – Blu-ray + DVD

March 21, 2023

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – Blu-ray

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 – Crunchyroll/RightStuf Exclusive Lenticular – Blu-ray + DVD

One Piece – Season 12 Voyage 3 – Blu-ray + DVD

March 28, 2023

Attack on Titan – Final Season – Part 2 Limited Edition – Blu-ray + DVD

Attack on Titan – Final Season – Part 2 – Blu-ray + DVD

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest – Season 2 Limited Edition – Blu-ray + DVD

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest – Season 2 – Blu-ray + DVD

Mieruko-chan – The Complete Season Limited Edition – Blu-ray + DVD

Mieruko-chan – The Complete Season – Blu-ray + DVD

All titles mentioned above are now available for pre-order and also can be streamed on Crunchyroll.