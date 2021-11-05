Crunchyroll Unveils Anime NYC 2021 Line-Up: One Piece, Sakugan & More

Crunchyroll is going to have a major presence at Anime NYC, New York's largest dedicated anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture convention. The streamer has a huge slate of activations, panels, premieres and more. Crunchyroll's huge fan-facing footprint will include a dozen panels, events and activations, such as a celebration of the 1000th episode of One Piece, a photo activation for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and the brand's yearly industry panel just to name a few.

Fans can expect the following panels and premieres during the event:

One Piece 1000th episode premiere & special presentation

Saturday, 11/20 from 9:00 – 10:30 PM, Panel Room 1

The 1000th episode of One Piece is this Saturday night and we want to make it a special one for all of you here at Anime NYC! Leading up to the 1000th episode of One Piece, our friends at Funimation, Toei Animation and Youtube creator RogersBase will present episodes 998 & 999 with a variety of extra surprises like fan videos and more. Before the 1000th episode premieres there will also be a round of One Piece trivia and everyone who attends this event will receive an exclusive One Piece episode 1000 challenge coin!

Crunchyroll Presents: Love of Kill Premiere

Sunday, 11/21 from 11:00 – 11:45 AM, Panel Room 2

What happens when two assassins fall for each other? Find out in this special sneak peak of the first episode of Love of Kill!

Crunchyroll Presents: ODDTAXI Dub Premiere

Sunday, 11/21 from 3 – 3:45 PM, Panel Room 3

A strong contender for anime of the year, be among the first to catch the English dub of the critically-acclaimed mystery-thriller, ODDTAXI!

Crunchyroll Industry Panel

Saturday, 11/20 from 3:30 – 4:30 PM, Panel Room 1

Hear about all the latest and greatest anime and manga coming out of Crunchyroll, straight from the source!

Crunchyroll Presents: SAKUGAN World Premiere

Friday, 11/19 from 3:15 – 4:00 PM, Panel Room 5

Be among the first to get an early peek at Episode 8 of SAKUGAN! What adventures await the father-daughter duo of Gagumber and Memempu next?

Crunchyroll Presents: The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest

Friday, 11/19 from 6 – 6:45 PM, Panel Room 3

Get a look at the upcoming January 2022 anime, The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest!

Crunchyroll Presents: In the Land of Leadale Premiere

Friday, 11/19 from 7:15 – 8:00 PM, Panel Room 3

Get a first look at the fantasy isekai anime, In the Land of Leadale, coming to Crunchyroll January 2022.

Crunchyroll Presents: Orient Premiere

Saturday, 11/20 from 5:15 – 6:00 PM, Panel Room 3

From the creators of Magi, be the first to catch ORIENT, a brand new anime where Musashi confronts demons in Sengoku-period Japan!

CrunchyCast LIVE

Saturday, 11/20 from 6:30 – 7:30 PM, Panel Room 1

Join Tim Lyu, Cristal Marie and CurtRichy, the hosts of Crunchyroll's official podcast, Crunchycast, as they talk and joke about all things anime. Watch previous episodes on Crunchyroll.com/Crunchycast!

Crunchyroll is also bringing a brand-new booth to the event, featuring fun activities and giveaways. Located at booth #426, fans can expect photo opportunities for the following series:

One Piece: Snap a photo and become part of the Straw Hat legacy as well as get an exclusive One Piece episode 1000 poster! Check back all weekend to see how the One Piece photo wall grows as more adventurers add themselves to the art piece.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus: Step inside the iconic lotus and capture a special photo experience. The Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Original series premieres November 13 on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim.

ODDTAXI: Looking for a ride with Odokawa? Take a picture with the iconic taxi for a fun photo opp from the thrilling murder-mystery title that has critics raving.

Fans can also expect the usual roundup of fun Crunchyroll giveaways and show swag from series including JUJUTSU KAISEN, Platinum End, The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat, The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window, ODDTAXI, Muv-Luv Alternative and more.