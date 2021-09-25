CW's Supergirl: Azie Tesfai Reflects on the Final Season

CW's Supergirl star Azie Tesfai (Jane The Virgin, The Kominsky Method) recently shared with Bleeding Cool that the gravity of wrapping the final season has not hit her yet, "It feels almost like we're on hiatus again." Tesfai joined the show as Supergirl's best pal's sister Kelly Olsen, in season four and recently co-wrote, along with J. Holtham, episode 12 of the sixth and final season of CW's Supergirl entitled 'Blind Spot.' Actors have directed episodes before, but Tesfai makes Arrowverse history as the first actor in any Greg Berlanti – produced series to write an episode. Tesfai, the first Eritrean/Ethiopian actress to play a superhero, shares her feelings on filming the final episode and her thoughts on wearing her Guardian costume for the last time.

Azie Tesfai: It felt very surreal. The last episode is huge, understandably so. It's the series finale. It was such a big undertaking, I think people were so exhausted, and we were just getting through all of it. There are so many of us in a lot of these scenes that I don't think it's going to hit any of us until the finale airs because we went right from filming it to promoting it. The biggest thing for myself, and a lot of the cast, was the last time we were in our super suits. That weirdly wasn't the last day of work, but to take that off and know that you're not putting that suit back on was probably the saddest moment. You become so attached to that… to play a superhero is such a specific special experience that I know everyone, and I, specifically, will really miss.

You wrapped three weeks ago. Does any of the cast still hang out, or does everyone take a little bit of a breather?

Tesfai: You know, everyone does talk all the time. Chyler (Leigh– Alex Danvers) and I have been texting every day this week just as we're promoting the show. I am heading back to Vancouver in a couple of days, so I'll see her. But I think everyone was exhausted, taking a nap and a beat. We're all so close, so it is an interesting experience. You know, the show's been on for six years, and I think I've done four. I don't think it feels real yet. I do think once the final episode starts airing, then I think it'll hit everyone much more. It feels almost like we're on hiatus again.

