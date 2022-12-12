CZW Joins Premier Streaming Network Launching in 2023

CZW has joined forces with the Premier Streaming Network to deliver their current content and back catalog to subscribers starting in 2023. No, Premier Streaming Network is not a description of the network; it's the name. It would be like if management called Bleeding Cool "Best Entertaiment Website" — people would be forced to call us that regardless of whether or not it was true. You know what, we're gonna make that suggestion to management.

But we've gotten off track. The point is that we here at Best Entertainment Website can confirm that CZW will join the lineup on Premier Streaming Network, according to a press release. Premier Streaming Network is run by some folks who have had involvement in FITE, WWE Network, and UFC Fight Pass, which means it might actually work, unlike, for example, Bleacher Report. We'll find out next year.

In the meantime, the press release tells us:

Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), one of the most hard-hitting, action-packed and influential independent wrestling promotions in North America, has found a new home on Premier Streaming Network (PSN). The multi-year agreement will see all of CZW's live events, as well as the company's extensive catalog of previous shows to be streamed exclusively on Premier Streaming Network when the network launches in early 2023. Established in 1998, CZW was put on the wrestling world's map with its ultra-violent death matches but quickly evolved into crossbreed of styles ranging from high flying, to technical mat wrestling, to strong style and more, that proved to be a training ground for some of the biggest names in wrestling today. With PSN being the exclusive home of CZW fans will be able to see notable CZW alumni like current All Elite Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Jon Moxley, El Generico (Sami Zayn), Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens), The Briscoe Brothers, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, Nick Gage, Joey Janela, Adam Cole, Max Caster, Lio Rush, Shane 'Swerve' Strickland, Amazing Red, Chris Hero, Jonathan Gresham and so many others.

And CZW Owner David Markland says:

As we continue to grow CZW in 2023 and beyond, it was vital that we found a streaming partner that gives us the capabilities to provide our fans easy access to our upcoming events, as well as a home where we can showcase our history through our library. Premier Streaming Network is perfect partner for CZW. This is a great move for current CZW fans, who will have a one stop home for all of their CZW content. And it's an exciting time for wrestling fans who aren't familiar with CZW to catch up on past shows and see where some of their favorite wrestlers today got their start.

The deal is exclusive, so if you want to watch CZW, you'll have to subscribe to PSN. Keep following Best Entertainment Website for more info from yours truly, Incredibly Good-Looking Reporter. Check out a teaser video below.

