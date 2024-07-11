Posted in: ABC, Conventions, D23, Disney+, Events, Marvel, Pop Culture, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, d23, disney, disney plus, lucasfilm, Marvel Studios

D23 TV Event Schedule: Animation Spotlight, "Percy Jackson" & More

Running August 9-11, Disney's D23 TV schedule includes X-Men '97, Percy Jackson, Eyes of Wakanda, Grey's Anatomy, Abbott Elementary & more.

Disney's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has released its schedule lineup ahead of the three-day pop culture extravaganza (running August 9, 10, and 11 in Anaheim, California). With more than 55 panels and presentations in play, there are a ton of options for television/streaming fans attending D23 to choose from – with spotlights on Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney+, Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and more. On the animation side, we've got Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, What If…?, X-Men '97, and more, getting previews and updates. But that pales in comparison the the epic animated panel discussion planned with Matt Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama), Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, American Dad!), Mike Judge (King of the Hill), and Loren Bouchard (Bob's Burgers, The Great North). Plus, we've got looks at Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Grey's Anatomy, Abbott Elementary, and more – and maybe even some surprise announcements. Here's a look…

Exploring New Parts of the Mind: Behind the Design of Inside Out 2 + a Dreamy Surprise! Join Inside Out 2 production designer Jason Deamer as he gives an in-depth look at designing the new emotions joining Headquarters as Riley enters teenagehood. And stick around for a special dreamy sneak peek of an upcoming Pixar series!

Marvel Animation Sneak Peek: See what's coming next to Disney+ from Marvel Animation, with special guests and first looks at hotly anticipated series including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, future seasons of What If…?, X-Men '97, and more!

From Book to Screen: How Bestselling Novels Become Hit TV Series and Films: Join creators/producers from Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, the Disney Original movie Out of My Mind, the hit anthology series Goosebumps, and FX's Shōgun, as they discuss their creative processes and share how their teams and artists bring each story to life.

The Animation Greats + Cast and Creator Sessions featuring Bob's Burgers, Futurama, and The Simpsons Presented by Hulu Animayhem & 20th Television Animation: Four of the most influential creators in the world of animation—Matt Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama), Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, American Dad!), Mike Judge (King of the Hill), and Loren Bouchard (Bob's Burgers, The Great North)—come together for a historic and extraordinary conversation you won't want to miss. Then, the voice talent and creative teams behind Bob's Burgers, Futurama, and The Simpsons take the stage to entertain with clips, conversation, and fan Q&A. Whether you're a longtime fan or an aspiring animator, this is a must-see panel for all!

Behind the Summer Shenanigans with the Phineas and Ferb Creators: Join Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, the masterminds behind the beloved animated show Phineas and Ferb, as they look back at the creation and legacy of this pop culture phenomenon. Hear behind-the-scenes stories and get ready to laugh!

Disney Character Voices: Inside the Studio: Take a trip behind the scenes with Disney Character Voices and join us in the studio for live recording sessions with your favorite Disney characters! (Who knows, you may even get the chance to voice a character yourself!)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Join the cast and creative team of the Disney+ Original series for a conversation about their epic first-season journey and what they're looking forward to as they embark on their next adventure—Season 2!

Stay Tuned: You're Watching Disney Channel: Join beloved Disney Channel stars on the Walt Disney Archives Stage for a look at some of the iconic series and movies that have created generations of fans. Stay tuned for laughs, fun, and moments you won't want to miss!

Grey's Anatomy: 20th Celebration: Celebrate the cultural phenomenon that is Grey's Anatomy, the longest-running prime-time medical drama in TV history. From gripping surgical procedures to unforgettable characters that leave viewers feeling all the feels, join the staff of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as they reflect on 20 seasons of storytelling.

Abbott Elementary: Class Is in Session! Step into the world of Abbott Elementary as we explore the charm, wit, and comedic brilliance that defines this award-winning workplace sitcom set in the halls of a Philadelphia public school. The all-star ensemble cast will break down their portrayals of the relatable struggles faced by educators and dissect what makes Abbott Elementary a standout in the world of television.

The Muppets 70: A Glamorous Miss Piggy Retrospective: Join Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline and The Muppets producer Dani Iglesias for a fabulous look back on the past 70 years of the Muppets… but mostly Miss Piggy! We will dive into the vaults to uncover nostalgic artifacts along with how we preserve this collection today!

National Geographic's A Real Bug's Life LIVE: Join insect experts and enthusiasts for a live show-and-tell of insects featured in National Geographic's hit Disney+ series A Real Bug's Life, narrated by Awkwafina, with its second season coming in early 2025.

National Geographic Investigates: Listen to Emmy Award-nominated investigative reporter Mariana van Zeller discuss her hit series Trafficked and subjects and experts from the Stanford Prison Experiment and Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown ruminate on the popularity of true crime investigations and the art of balancing the stories with the subjects and the situations they lived or live in.

… and that's not including the D23 interactive floor experiences awaiting attendees this year, which you can check out at Disney's main D23 website.

