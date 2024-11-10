Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Dan Da Dan

Dan Da Dan Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Things Are Getting Really Nutty

The fifth episode of Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, "Like, Where Are Your Balls?", perfectly represented being awkward and an overthinker. The episode was fun and full of color—a rollercoaster of emotions and constant laughter with top-notch animation. I am not going to lie, I was about to feel a little annoyed by how much Momo and Okarun were overthinking and then just started bickering. But then I realized it was just too relatable.

It was very reminiscent of what it was like being a socially anxious nerd, and it made me uncomfortable at first until I understood and just enjoyed the ride. It also reminded me of My Dress-Up Darling's Marin and Gojo with the great writing. I also liked Momo's friends. I thought they would be stereotypical cliche friends, but I am glad they speak the truth to Momo when she's acting unhinged. I especially loved her jealous reaction to the mean girl she overheard.

However, the bickering is about to get cut short when Okarun realizes that even though his weenie is back, his testicles are not. And we all know what that means: Turbo Granny ain't gone! This whole sequence had me with a giggle fit. The moment Seiko tried beating Turbo Granny out with a fan with Momo's help was iconic. I loved everyone's reaction once the Maneki-neko started moving. This anime is a total riot.

Well, Turbo Granny is definitely out, but Okarun still has her power. So it is time to make a deal with Turbo Granny: Okarun's jewels in exchange for her power. It is about to be for the long haul. It is only fair, though, considering all the trouble she had caused. I love that Okarun can still use it in the meantime. Now the tricky part has arrived: Turbo Granny cannot remember where she left his balls. Well. Things are about to get fun and interesting. I wonder if we will see more aliens. I find it interesting that now Momo is the one obsessed with aliens and Okarun with spirits. I cannot wait to see more of them adventuring together.

