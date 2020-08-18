Dancing with the Stars Returns This September; Update on Pro Dancers

Nearly a month-to-the-day from when it was announced that supermodel, businesswoman, and talk show host Tyra Banks would be taking over hosting duties (and executive producing) from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, ABC is letting Dancing with the Stars know when they'll get the chance to catch her debut. On Tuesday, the network revealed that the popular dance competition series would be returning on Monday, September 14, and will air on Mondays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (putting it pretty much within its normal season premiere window). Based on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing format and entering its 29th season, the series has spent the past several weeks coordinating COVID-19 health and safety protocols to allow for production to resume (though it's still unknown if the weekly rounds will air live or not).

Fans looking for news happening in front of the camera weren't disappointed, either. Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe are set to return, joining Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and two new pros: Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach. The Bachelorette season lead Kaitlyn Bristowe is the first star announced for the season, with more announcements coming soon and the pairings revealed during the season premiere. For ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, it was important that the show take health and safety into consideration first- and from what's been presented to the network so far, it appears to be working. "I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it," she explained. "We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I'm really confident in their plan."