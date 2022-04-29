Danhausen in Action Against Hook on AEW Rampage Tonight

Hook will take on Danhausen on AEW Rampage tonight, part of a card The Chadster finds to be extremely unfair and disrespectful to WWE. As the only unbiased wrestling journalist in the business, with the possible exception of Ryan Satin, The Chadster will tell you about that card anyway because that's The Chadster's job, but The Chadster doesn't have to like it.

Here's one that really cheeses The Chadster off. Becky Lynch just got done telling everyone how WWE's women's division is so much better than AEW's as they transition back to the Divas style booking under the guidance of women's wrestling pioneer Johnny Ace, and then Athena goes and gives that interview about how WWE wants the women to dress sexier, and then AEW goes and puts on a six-women tag match on Rampage. The Chadster spit out his entire mouthful of White Claw Seltzer when he heard about this match, which is just such a waste. Now Tony Khan owes The Chadster a seltzer.

Keith Lee is a traitor who abandoned WWE and literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back to sign with AEW. And why? Just because WWE fired him? What a baby! The Chadster would hope that Billy Gunn's kid beats Lee in the match tonight, but Billy Gunn is hardly any better.

And don't get The Chadster started on how allowing AEW to host the Owen Hart Foundation tournament tarnishes the legacy of Owen Hart. It's probably the worst thing to happen to Owen Hart in the history of the wrestling business.

Samoa Joe is another traitor like Keith Lee, but the fact that he was rewarded for literally stabbing Vince McMahon in the back with a title just goes to show that Tony Khan has zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it.

Finally, here's the one that really cheeses The Chadster off the most. First of all, The Chadster can't stand anyone who insists on staying in a ridiculous character all the time, so The Chadster is not a fan of Danhausen. And when it comes to Hook, The Chadster doesn't understand why he's suddenly so popular, though even The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne seems to stop texting that guy Gary to watch whenever Hook is on TV. If a wrestling company is going to get lucky and see a random wrestler become unexpectedly popular for no reason, it should have been WWE. Auughh man! So unfair!

AEW Rampage airs at 10/9C on TNT, but please, if you care about The Chadster and his struggles with sexual impotence, don't watch it.

