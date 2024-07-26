Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: nick khan, sadiq khan, tony khan, Triple H, Wrestlemania, wrestling

WrestleMania London Talks Knock Tony Down Wrestling Khan Rankings

The Chadster cheers as WWE meets with London Mayor, overshadowing AEW's All In! Tony Khan slips to 3rd best Khan in wrestling. Auughh man! So unfair to Tony! 😂🏆

Article Summary WWE meets with London Mayor Sadiq Khan to discuss hosting WrestleMania in London, overshadowing AEW's All In.

Triple H and Nick Khan's potential WrestleMania in London threatens Tony Khan's AEW supremacy.

The Chadster dreams of Tony Khan haunting him, singing and taunting WWE's legacy in wrestling.

Chadster ranks Tony Khan as third best Khan in wrestling, behind Nick Khan and Sadiq Khan.

The Chadster is feeling on top of the world right now! 😁😁😁 Just when The Chadster thought WWE couldn't get any better, the company's stellar leadership team have done it again! Auughh man! So awesome! 🎉 It seems that Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan have met with London Mayor Sadiq Khan to discuss the possibility of bringing WrestleMania to London. This is huge news that has Tony Khan shaking in his boots, The Chadster is sure! 🥾💨

Here's what the Mayor of London had to say about it on Twitter:

Delighted to have met with Paul "@TripleH" Levesque and @WWE President Nick Khan to discuss making London WrestleMania's first international destination. The meeting was really productive. Talks will continue about how we could turn our ambition into a reality. pic.twitter.com/GtvP6kGpt5 — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) July 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This announcement comes just ahead of AEW's second annual All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, completely overshadowing Tony Khan's inferior show. 😂 That Tony Khan even thought he could fill Wembley for a second year in a row was utter disrespect to the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it in the first place. 🙄💔

Tony Khan couldn't stop bragging about AEW breaking the all-time ticket sales record for the first All In, but a WrestleMania in London will blow that pathetic attempt out of the water! 💥🌊 The Chadster can already picture the sea of WWE fans flooding the streets of London, while Tony Khan sits alone in a corner, crying into his Diet Pepsi. 😭🥤

Speaking of Tony Khan crying, The Chadster had another one of those nightmares about him last night. 😰 The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata through the streets of London when suddenly, out of nowhere, Tony Khan appeared in the sky behind The Chadster! 😱 He was flying with an umbrella like Mary Poppins, sneering down at The Chadster with an evil grin. The Chadster tried to speed up, but driving on the wrong side of the road was disorienting. 🚗

As Tony floated down, he started singing "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," but with his own creepy lyrics about how AEW would always triumph over WWE. 🏳️ Tony followed The Chadster through the narrow streets, even swooping down to slap The Chadster's White Claw right out of The Chadster's hand. 🥤 "You can't run forever, Chadster!" he mocked. "I'm the real deal in the wrestling business!"

The Chadster tried to turn onto Baker Street, hoping to lose Tony Khan amongst the tourists taking selfies with the Sherlock Holmes statue. 🕵️‍♂️ But there was no escape. Tony conjured an army of Daleks to block the path! "EXTERMINATE WWE!" they screeched, forcing The Chadster to make a sharp turn into Diagon Alley. 😱 The cobblestones rattled the Miata as The Chadster desperately tried to outmaneuver Tony's aerial antics.

Almost cornered, The Chadster took a last-ditch turn into the offices of Bleeding Cool's UK branch, where Rich Johnston was too busy typing out the latest wrestling rumors to offer any assistance. "He's right behind you, Chad," Rich mumbled, eyes never leaving his computer screen. "Pip pip!" 😰

Finally, as Tony Khan waved his umbrella and shouted something about AEW being the future of wrestling, The Chadster woke up, jolting upright, covered in sweat. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 🛌💭

But back to the Khan rankings. It's clear that Tony Khan has now fallen to a distant third place in the list of top Khans in wrestling. 🥉 Nick Khan is obviously number one for his brilliant business moves and unwavering loyalty to WWE. 🥇 Sadiq Khan takes the silver medal for recognizing the superiority of WWE and potentially bringing WrestleMania to London. 🥈 And poor little Tony is left with the participation trophy, probably made of the cheap plastic he uses for those AEW action figures. 🏆

The Chadster has a message for Tony Khan: Give up already! 🏳️ Shut down AEW and admit that WWE is the best. It's time to stop this foolish crusade against the greatest wrestling company in the world. You don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, Tony! 🤦‍♂️

The Chadster raises a White Claw 🍹 to Triple H, Nick Khan, and Sadiq Khan for this groundbreaking meeting. May it lead to the greatest WrestleMania of all time and finally put Tony Khan in his place! And as always, if you want unbiased wrestling journalism, stick with The Chadster. Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – The Chadster's fellow members of the Unbiased Journalism Club – would surely agree. 📰✍️

Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, it's time to go for a drive in The Chadster's Mazda Miata and blast some Smash Mouth to calm down. 🚗🎵 "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play!" Unlike Tony Khan, who's definitely not an all-star in the wrestling world anymore. 😎🌟

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!