Daniel Bryan Challenges Roman Reigns to Fastlane Match

The card for WWE's Fastlane PPV is far from booked, but a viable contender for the main event was proposed on tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown. Daniel Bryan challenged Roman Reigns to another Universal Championship match, claiming their match at Elimination Chamber wasn't exactly fair. At that PPV, Reigns defended the belt against Bryan immediately after Bryan won a grueling Elimination Chamber match.

Bryan came out during Roman's opening promo to make the challenge, offering Roman a chance to put his win over Bryan in the record books without any asterisks. But Jey Uso stepped in the middle, offering to fight Bryan first. Bryan accepted, and Uso later apologized to Reigns for overstepping. Roman told him it's no probs: as long as he wins. WWE made the match official, so if Bryan defeats Jey Uso tonight– and conventional booking wisdom would suggest that he will– then we'll have our first match, maybe the main event, for Fastlane. Of course, Edge, who has a match with Roman at WrestleMania, didn't seem too pleased about the whole thing when he walked into Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville's office to complain to management like the Karen he is, so we'll have to see how that wildcard develops.

With Elimination Chamber out of the way, that leaves one more stop on the Road to WrestleMania before WrestleMania itself. Fastlane will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on March 21st, the first PPV to be part of WWE's Peacock deal, which launches just a few days earlier on March 18th. Then, on April 10th and 11th, WrestleMania will stream exclusively on Peacock inside the United States and on the WWE Network for international viewers. The only match set for WrestleMania so far is Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but all of that will change in the coming weeks.