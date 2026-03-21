Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again: Charlie Cox on Donning Black Suit for Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox explains the psychology and creative decision on embracing Matt Murdock's iconic black Daredevil suit.

Article Summary Charlie Cox reveals the psychological depth behind Daredevil’s new black suit in Born Again Season 2

Matt Murdock is forced into hiding as Kingpin’s martial law escalates danger for vigilantes in New York

The shift to the Shadowland-inspired costume marks a return to Daredevil’s stealthy, darker roots

With Karen Page by his side, Daredevil is hunted like never before, struggling to find new purpose under Fisk's rule

With each new season of any comic book series, there's always an opportunity to honor the past, and Daredevil is no exception. With three seasons from the Drew Goddard-created season from the Netflix era and now, the upcoming second season of Dario Scardapane's Disney+ era of Born Again, we're seeing another iconic costume make its debut. Aside from the red suit of the "Man Without Fear" era, we're already used to, star Charlie Cox also donned the original yellow suit from the comic's earlier days in the comedic She-Hulk: Attorney at Law when he had his fling with Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Speaking with Comic Book Resources, Cox opened up about what's to come in his latest suit.

Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Discusses Matt's New Black Suit

"Thematically, I think it represents a much darker side to the character," Cox said. "But darker in the sense that he's unable to present himself to the world in the way that he has in the past. He's unable to be a symbol. Well, he is able to be a symbol, but he needs to go back to his roots of hiding in the shadows." The end of Daredevil: Born Again season one sees Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) implement martial law to crack down on any threats using his Anti-Vigilante Task Force, including any sympathizers to their cause, forcing both Matt Murdock (Cox) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) to go into hiding to plan their next move.

The costume fans got a look at in the season two trailer appears to be the Shadowland suit, all black with red highlights, featuring the hero's initials on his chest. "He's being hunted — him and Karen Page are being hunted more than they've ever been hunted before," Cox said upon trying to find renewed purpose while trying to avenge his former law partner and best friend, Foggy Nelson's (Elden Hanson) assassination by Bullseye/Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) on orders from Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer). "They are in more danger than they've ever been, I think. They probably stay in their safe house most of the day, and only come out at night. They're just trying to survive."

With Jon Bernthal off on his own adventures, including crossing paths with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter steps in, reprising her role as the title character to help Matt against Kingpin. Season two of Daredevil: Born Again, which also stars Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Kamar de los Reyes, and Tony Dalton, premieres on Disney+ on March 24th.

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