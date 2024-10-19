Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Movies, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, NYCC

Daredevil: Born Again Debuts March 4, 2025; Cox, D'Onofrio Crash Panel

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio "crashed" a panel, with a new trailer setting March 4, 2025, as the debut date.

Well, this was an unexpected surprise. After checking out the fashion from Marvel Television's nine-episode Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again during the opening day of New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), Cox and D'Onofrio made a surprise appearance during the "Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski" panel. Not only did they have some footage to screen from the upcoming series, we also got the reveal of the premiere date: March 4, 2025.

Here's a look at the video that Marvel Studios released of Cox and D'Onofrio "crashing" the panel:

Daredevil: Born Again Won't Lack "Brutal Action": Winderbaum

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in September to promote the premiere of Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along, Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, touched upon a topic that fans have been wondering about – especially after the series shifted creative gears. Can viewers expect the same quality of street-level action that the Netflix series gave them? "I'll tell you, some of the most brutal action we've ever brought to the screen is coming in 'Daredevil: Born Again,' which isn't a horror show, but really it packs a lot of power, and there's a lot of visceral action, to say the least," Winderbaum teased.

Daredevil: Born Again – Looking Back…

Joining Cox, D'Onofrio, and the returning Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Ayelet Zurer (either confirmed or reported) are Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Clark Johnson, Arty Froushan, Zabryna Guevara, Wilson Bethel, Michael Gaston, Marc Geller, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Harris Yulin. Dario Scardapane (Netflix's The Punisher) serves as showrunner, and the co-directing team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Loki) are helming the remainder of the season the first season.

Previous set images/videos featured someone sporting the Punisher's skull – though not Bernthal. That added fuel to the fire that the season will include a storyline about rogue cops perverting the Punisher's cause & symbol to justify their crimes. Someone dropping a whole lot of fuel onto that theory was none other than Bernthal – who took to Instagram to post an image of the cover of One Batch, Two Batch. Yup, Lisa Castle's favorite book before going to sleep – the one that contains "One Batch, Two Batch, Penny and Dime" (which we learn in Netflix's Daredevil S02E04: "Penny and Dime"). Could we be getting a backstory revisit as a reminder of how the Punisher came to be? Here's a look at the post:

Echo Post-Credits Scene Gives New Meaning to "Born Again"?

Without giving away too much about Marvel Studios' Echo, the final showdown between Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and Kingpin finds Maya using the powers of her Choctaw ancestors to venture into Kingpin's mind to rid him of the pain & rage that's fueled him for so long. Okay, got that? Good… because that leads us to the mid-credits scene. Making a getaway to greener pastures on his private jet, a news report about the New York City mayoral race catches his attention. While the reporter discusses how the city is looking for someone who will fight for them, we see a look on Kingpin's face that says that he believes he could be the answer to NYC's problems. For those of you who are comics fans, you know that Fisk has already recently gone down that route post-"Secret Empire" in a storyline that saw Matt Murdock as deputy mayor and Luke Cage running for office (yeah, there was a lot going on).

But why is this situation so different? Because we don't know which Wilson Fisk wants to be mayor heading into Daredevil: Born Again. We knew what Kingpin we were dealing with pre-Echo, so it would be easy to write this off as just a mad power grab on Kingpin's part. But if all of that pain and rage is now gone, who are we dealing with now? Because "Born Again" takes on a totally different meaning if we're dealing with Fisk legitimately believing he can do right by NYC – that he can be his savior. Throw into that mix the possibility that what Maya did may not stick – maybe Fisk's pain and rage are just too great to stay gone forever. And now that we're thinking about it, having Matt Murdock not believing that Fisk has changed and continuing to target him could also be an interesting way to push Fisk back to his old, big-bad ways.

