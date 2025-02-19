Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, punisher

Daredevil: Born Again EP Offers New Frank Castle/Punisher Insights

Daredevil: Born Again EP Brad Winderbaum dropped a tease or two about the role Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher plays in the series.

As we inch closer to the March 4th premiere of Showrunner Dario Scardapane and Marvel Television's Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again, we're getting some very interesting intel from the cast, creative team, and producers in terms of how the series came to be and what viewers can expect. One return that's at the top of a lot of fans' lists is the return of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher. During a profile of the upcoming Disney+ series, Scardapane shared what it was like reuniting with the star of Netflix's The Punisher – a series Scardapane served as a writer and executive producer. "Working with Jon and working with that character is always really intense, really satisfying," the showrunner shared. As for what Frank's role will be, specific details were not in play – but Marvel Television and Marvel Animation head Brad Winderbaum was able to offer a sense of how Frank figures into all of this. "[Cox's Matt Murdock] goes to Frank because he needs something done that he's unwilling to do. And Frank, a bull in a china shop, drives right to the heart of the matter." Winderbaum teased. "As you get later in the season, especially in the culmination, Frank's appearances are just insane."

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on Limiting Why Murdock/Fisk Face-Offs

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

