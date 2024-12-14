Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again, mcu

Daredevil: Born Again Teaser: Matt Murdock – Brutally Good Lawyer

Matt Murdock is a brutally good lawyer in this teaser for Marvel Television and Disney+'s Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again.

With some time still to go before Marvel Television and Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again hits our screens on March 4th, we're getting a brutally intense reminder of what's to come – and it came courtesy of D'Onofrio. In the teaser below, we get more of the meeting of the minds between Murdock and Fisk, each acknowledging how the other has grown their power and influence – though Fisk ponders if Murdock's "darker half" would agree. Based on the montage of action clips that we're shown, it's pretty clear Matt's "darker half" isn't looking to play nice…

"A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm," Cox revealed about where things stand with Matt, Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) – now running Nelson, Murdock & Page. In fact, Matt's even found a way to strike a balance between practicing the law and kicking ass as a vigilante – until a certain someone re-enters his life. "Matt's made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante," shared Cox. "Then, of course, shit hits the fan." Now, here's a look at the teaser shared by D'Onofrio from earlier today:

Daredevil: Born Again – An Overview

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

