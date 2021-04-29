Dark Dice: Jeff Goldblum Tapped for Dungeons and Dragons Podcast

In the age of the pandemic, actors are becoming more creative when it comes to their choice of projects. The latest comes from Jeff Goldblum, who lends his voice on the Dungeons and Dragons podcast "Dark Dice." It's not a story per se, but an actual game played in a campaign tabletop setting where players improvise based on scenarios presented and determined by the roll of dice. The Jurassic World star is set to play elven sorcerer Balmur in the series as one of five player characters, according to Deadline Hollywood. Who better to play the elven sorcerer than the MCU's Grandmaster himself?

In addition to starring in the upcoming Colin Trevorrow sequel Jurassic World: Dominion, Goldblum also hosts the Disney+ docu-series called The World According to Jeff Goldblum where he tackles a myriad of topics of pop culture including LARPing (Live-Action Role-Playing). It was recently renewed for its second season. Dark Dice's quest takes place after a failed attempt to save the world and follows the team's hunt for revenge against the other player-controlled team. To complicate mystical matters, Goldblum's team is stalked by a creature known as The Silent One, a deceptive being that steals the face and voice of any creature it chooses. The latest season of Dark Dice titled The Long March, launches on May 12. Created by the husband-wife duo of Travis Vengroff and Kaitlin Statz, the show features immersive soundscapes, a diverse international cast, and an original soundtrack featuring an orchestra, over thirty medieval instruments, and a live choir singing in Infernal, Icelandic, and Elvish. New episodes of the show, which are primarily crowdfunded, release monthly on all podcasting platforms. Other audio series from the pair include The White Vault and VAST Horizon. Dark Dice stars Vengroff, Statz, David Ault, Hem Cleveland, Peter Joseph Lewis, Eyþór Viðarsson, and Kessi Rilliniki.