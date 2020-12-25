Loki, Ms. Marvel & What If…?: Disney+ Updates You Might've Missed

Though it's been a little more than two weeks since The Walt Disney Company held its Investors Event and rolled out what felt like 9,283 new series coming to Disney+, geekdom is still processing the news. Not surprising when you consider that the massive volume of "coming soon" content stretches across the "Star Wars" universe as well as Pixar animation and many more. Of course, Marvel Studios had a lot to say during the event as the cinematic and streaming sides combine in Phase IV. To that end, viewers were given an assortment of news releases, teaser drops, casting announcements, first-look image releases, and more- which means there's a good chance you might've missed something. So with that in mind, here's an update on what's officially going on with Loki, What If…?, and Ms. Marvel– ranging from new images and cast updates to series overviews and premiere release windows. And speaking of Loki…

Set for May 2021 with Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) as head writer and executive producer, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and also executive producing, Loki finds Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Tennant on the series are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Marvel Studios' "Loki" is set to debut on Disney+ in May 2021, featuring the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame."

From Paul Rudd and Natalie Portman to the late Chadwick Boseman and Hayley Atwell, a multiverse of possibilities is set to unfold during Summer 2021- all under the "watchful" eye of Jeffrey Wright's (Westworld) The Watcher (as well as head writer Ashley Bradley and director Bryan Andrews). Based on the popular and continually "reincarnated" comic book series of the same name and originally announced in April 2019, the series looks at key main and supporting characters from Marvel's film and television worlds through an "alternative history" lens.

"What If…?" flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ in summer 2021, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

Ant-Man: Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

as Hank Pym Black Panther: Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger

as Killmonger Captain America: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

as Bucky Barnes, Atwell as Peggy Carter, as Arnim Zola, and as Dum Dum Dugan Guardians of the Galaxy: Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath

as Nebula, as Kraglin, as Yondu, and as Korath Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

as Thor, as Loki, Portman as Jane Foster, as Korg, and as Grandmaster Marvel Cinematic Universe: Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark.

With Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) serving as head writer and executive producer, Ms. Marvel stars newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. First introduced in the comics in 2012, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed earlier this year that Khan will play a much larger role as the MCU enters into its next phase.

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel," launching on Disney+ in late 2021, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans) are on board to direct- with the series scheduled for a late 2021 premiere.