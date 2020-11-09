Jurassic World: Dominion Star Sam Neill Marks End of Filming

The cast and crew of Jurassic World: Dominion endured one of the most daunting tasks in entertainment history, being the first major tentpole blockbuster to resume production after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in Spring 2020. As other productions followed suit globally, it was anything but business as usual as a few had to suspend operations to accommodate proper quarantine protocol. The Universal film experienced their own cases but eventually persevered as director-writer Colin Trevorrow announced film wrapping tweeting, "Wrap on Jurassic World: Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family."

One of the film's stars in Sam Neill, documented his journey from the time he arrived on set to finish. He retweeted Trevorrow, adding, "There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have…we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible. Great crew. Lovely cast. Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark." The actor first played Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park in 1993 for Steven Spielberg, reprising the role eight years later in Jurassic Park III (2001). Neill reunites with his Park co-stars Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler), who also appeared in III, and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), who appeared in The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

The ninth-highest grossing franchise in cinema history, the Jurassic films grossed over a combined $5 billion at the box office globally. Also returning are World stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jake Johnson. Another Park alum making his fourth appearance in the franchise is BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, the lead scientist who worked for Hammond (Richard Attenborough in the 1993 film. New additions to the cast include Dichen Lachman, Kristoffer Polaha, Danielle Pineda, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, and Mamoudou Athie. The film comes to theatres on June 10, 2022.

