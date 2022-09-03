Dark Order and Adam Page Advance to Trios Tournament Final at All Out

The final match of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament has been set as Dark Order and Hangman Adam Page will face Young Bucks and Kenny Omega at All Out. Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver defeated Orange Cassidy and Best Friends on AEW Rampage to secure their spot at the PPV. The win sets up the final match for some All Elite Drama as Page will be competing with his new friends against his old ones for a shot at becoming the inaugural Trios Champions.

With the Trios Championship match set to be Dark Order vs. The Elite, the card for All Out should be settled. Here's the lineup of matches set for Sunday night:

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

vs. AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Bake r vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

vs. r vs. vs. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

vs. TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Athena

vs. AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final Match: The Elite vs. Dark Order

vs. Daniel Garcia on a Pole Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

vs. Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

vs. Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. House of Black

and vs. Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

vs. FTR and Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns and Jay Lethal

and vs. and Casino Battle Royal featuring Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dante Martin, and More

And for the All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show:

All-Atlantic Championship Match: Kip Sabian vs. Pac

vs. FTW Championship Match: Hook vs. Angelo Parker

vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 7PM ET and will stream on Bleacher Report and AEW's YouTube channel. All Out will also stream on Bleacher Report (for masochists), Fite (for international viewers), and traditional PPV providers.

Watch highlights from AEW Rampage, including Dark Order vs Best Friends, below: