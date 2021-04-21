Dark Side Confidential Preview: A Look Back at Owen Hart's Final Days

This Thursday marks the penultimate episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential, as executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener get ready to premiere the third season of Dark Side of the Ring next month (more on that in a minute). But that's still a few weeks away, while in the here-and-now host Conrad Thompson, Husney, and Eisener spend this Thursday looking back at "The Final Days of Owen Hart." With never-before-seen clips, special guests such as Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie, and more, the trio looks back on the life and times of one of the most beloved wrestlers to ever lace up their boots- and the controversy that still surrounds Owen Hart's tragic death to this day.

Here's a look at the trailer for this week's episode, with Dark Side Confidential wrapping up its run on April 27 with a look back at "Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story":

In the following deleted scene from the original broadcast, friends and family share stories of Hart's love for pranks- both inside and outside of the ring. Following that, a look at the original episode's trailer as well as :

In the following clip from Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, Martha Hart shares stories from her life with Hart and recalls just how ugly the wrongful death legal fight with the WWE got:

Next month, the third season of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring kicks off with a two-hour look at the life and times of Brian Pillman (or more precisely, Brian "F'n" Pillman). From there, we know that future episodes will focus on Nick Gage and "deathmatches," the "Collision In Korea," the Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid. Some of the familiar faces showing up to offer their perspectives are Chris Jericho, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree, and more.

Here's a look back at the first official trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, set to return for a 14-episode third season on Thursday, May 6, at 9 pm ET/PT:

